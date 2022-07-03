Seahawks Rumors: New Team Emerges in Baker Mayfield Trade Talks

The Seattle Seahawks have been in the middle of quarterback trade rumors all offseason, and while a lot of those rumors have centered around Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, a new team may be trying to land the former No. 1 overall pick.

Journalist Michael Balko tweeted on Sunday that the Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are still the top two teams interested in making a trade for Mayfield, but also mentioned that a third team has emerged as a potential destination.

The #Seahawks and the #Browns are still in discussions regarding QB Baker Mayfield. A deal was close to done, but a new team has reportedly entered the Mayfield sweepstakes as well. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/STUH5Ccrfy — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) July 3, 2022

Balko isn’t on the same level as NFL insiders like Adam Schefter or Ian Rapaport, but his report has raised some eyebrows and had football fans wondering who the third team might be.

Who Could the Third Team Interested in Baker Mayfield Be?

The Seahawks and Panthers have been involved in the vast majority of credible trade rumors surrounding Mayfield, so a third team entering into discussions with the Browns would raise some eyebrows.

It’s unclear who the third team is, but Vegas odds might give us some clue as to who the third team could be. According to Bookies.com odds from late June, the other two teams with meaningful odds at landing Mayfield are the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

The 49ers are a surprising one considering the team currently has Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance already on the roster. Garoppolo has made it clear that he wants to play for a new team in 2022, so a potential scenario could involve a trade for Mayfield in exchange for sending Jimmy G to Cleveland.

Mayfield would likely be a backup behind Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance has already spent a full year with the 49ers and their offense, but Mayfield could be an intriguing backup.

The Giants would give Mayfield a great chance at being a starter for another NFL team. Daniel Jones has struggled taking care of the ball for the Giants, throwing 29 interceptions and losing 20 fumbles in just three seasons. Mayfield could give the Giants a bit more stability under center.

Outside of the teams mentioned in the Vegas odds, teams like the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints could also make sense given their current QB situations.

Latest Baker Mayfield to Seattle Rumors

Despite this latest report of a new team talking about trading for Mayfield, the Seahawks remain a clear favorite given their cap space and current QBs on the roster in Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Mayfield and the Seahawks reportedly have mutual interest in a trade. However, Mayfield’s significant cap hit on the final year of his rookie contract makes it difficult financially for the Browns to move the former No. 1 overall pick.

One of the biggest sticking points in a Mayfield trade seems to be negotiations about the Browns paying a portion of his salary. The veteran’s cap hit in 2021 is set to count for $18.8 million, and teams like the Seahawks are likely trying to get the Browns to pay at least a portion of that salary in a trade.

Training camp is less than a month away, so teams interested in trading for Mayfield may ramp up negotiations with Cleveland in the coming weeks.