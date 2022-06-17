Seahawks Give Day 3 Pick for Starting Quarterback in Trade Proposal

With just three quarterbacks on their 90-man roster, the Seattle Seahawks have been constantly linked to quarterbacks in trade rumors throughout the offseason. One recent trade proposal would finally put those rumors to rest if the two teams finally pulled the trigger.

Ian Wharton with Bleacher Report gave his list of trades that NFL teams need to make before the start of training camp. When discussing the Seahawks, Wharton suggested that the team go after Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, offering a fourth-round pick while having the Browns pay a portion of his salary.

“Mayfield has a better chance of succeeding [in Seattle] than Carolina thanks to the franchise’s stability,” Wharton said. “Seattle therefore may need to take on more of the money owed to Mayfield to incentivize a deal. With San Francisco less likely to deal Jimmy Garoppolo to a divisional foe, Mayfield is the next-best option. Mayfield at least has the upside to be a solid starter for the foreseeable future if he can stay healthy and iron out his recent accuracy issues.”

Baker Mayfield’s Up-And-Down Time in Cleveland

Mayfield looked like the savior of the Browns franchise after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He finished his final college season as the Heisman Trophy winner, completing over 70 percent of his passes for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

The former Sooners star burst onto the scene as a rookie, starting 13 games while breaking Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson’s record for touchdown passes as a rookie with 27. The Browns went 7-8-1 that year, their best season as a team since 2007.

The 27-year-old’s most successful season came in 2020, throwing 26 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. He helped lead the Browns to an 11-5 record, a playoff appearance, and the franchise’s first playoff win since 1994. Mayfield finished the playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a passer rating of 115.2, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

Things went downhill last season, with Mayfield trying to play through a torn labrum throughout the season. The Browns responded to Mayfield’s struggles by trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson, causing the former No. 1 overall pick to publicly request a trade.

The Browns haven’t caved in to Mayfield’s request quite yet, but the veteran quarterback is still hoping that he can move to another team like the Seahawks before the 2022 season begins.

Seahawks Aren’t Showing Their Hand Quite Yet

Despite all the trade rumors, especially around Mayfield, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been very adamant publicly that he doesn’t see the team making a trade for a quarterback. If they don’t make a trade, then either Drew Lock or Geno Smith will be the likely starter by Week 1.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer made it clear that a potential QB trade will come down to what the Seahawks think about Lock. The former second-round pick was acquired in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and fans are hoping that he can turn his NFL career around after a rocky start in his first few seasons.

Smith is the early favorite to win the starting job if the team doesn’t make a trade. He has been the team’s backup since 2019 and shined in limited action while Wilson dealt with a finger injury, throwing five touchdowns and just one interception in four games played.

Neither Lock or Smith are the most exciting options after having a future Hall of Famer in Wilson under center, but general manager John Schneider could be working behind the scenes to make a move for the team’s next starting QB.