NFL Exec Reveals Surprising Trade Option for Seahawks: Report

The Cleveland Browns are running out of trade partners for Baker Mayfield which means the Seattle Seahawks could wait even longer on a possible deal. There is some buzz that the Seahawks or another willing team could land a draft pick in return for taking on Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary.

“Baker Mayfield’s future was a popular topic at [Malik] Willis’s pro day,” The Athletic’s Ben Standig tweeted on March 22. “Nobody had a simple resolution. One executive with another team dismissed Seattle, believing they buy into Drew Lock. Some wondered if Browns get Osweiler’d — having to include a pick with Mayfield. Yikes.”

Under this scenario, the Seahawks would be receiving a draft pick along with Mayfield instead of trading a day two or three selection to the Browns as many have speculated. As Standig reported, there is some skepticism that the Seahawks will make a run at Mayfield after trading for Drew Lock, but the former Broncos quarterback is far from a sure thing.

We know the Seahawks have at least some interest in landing Mayfield for the right price. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks held preliminary discussions with Mayfield’s representatives.

“The Browns have granted Mayfield permission to seek a trade partner since their Friday acquisition of Watson, according to sources,” Howe explained on March 21. “Mayfield, who is recovering from left shoulder surgery, initially preferred to be traded to the Colts, who had the best roster among the QB-needy teams across the league, but that option was taken off the board with the Ryan trade.

Howe added that Mayfield has “some advocates” within the Seattle organization. Mayfield likely will need Pete Carroll and John Schneider to be among those advocates for a deal to get done.

“Mayfield and the Seahawks appear to be the most logical pairing, and Mayfield has some advocates in the building, according to a source,” Howe noted. “Plus, if the Seahawks are looking to add a starting-caliber quarterback, they probably can’t count on the NFC West-rival 49ers to help with that process.”

The Browns May Need to Eat a Portion of Mayfield’s Salary to Make Trade





The Browns are hoping they find at least two interested teams in Mayfield to create leverage in trade negotiations. The Seahawks and Panthers are the two most logical destinations for Mayfield. Yet, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported there is a “mutual disinterest” between Mayfield and the Panthers.

Unless a sleeper team emerges, this leaves the Seahawks will all the leverage in their potential pursuit of Mayfield. If the Seahawks are interested in Mayfield, Seattle is likely pushing the Browns to eat some of his salary.

“It’s not only about the compensation required for acquiring Mayfield but also how much of his guaranteed contract the Browns will be willing to eat as part of any trade,” Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline wrote on March 23. “When the Browns picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option, it came with a guaranteed payment of slightly under $19 million for the upcoming season.

“I’m told any team that trades for Mayfield will want the Browns to absorb a portion of that amount. And while the Cleveland front office is working with Mayfield’s team to ship him to a place he desires, it is the franchise that is willing to accept the largest portion of his contract that could ultimately wind up with the former No. 1 pick.”