Best Fits for 5 of the NFL’s Best Remaining Free Agents

The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone, but several top players remain available heading into April.

While there have been some big surprises early in free agency, and markets at some positions proved to be more lucrative than others; looking in the direction of running backs and tight ends struggling to find high-paying deals in new homes, there is still much work to do for teams across the NFL.

Here’s a look at five of the top remaining free agents, and the best potential team fits for each:

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Best fits: Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Jadeveon Clowney could stay on the field, there’s little doubt that he would be one of the game’s most disruptive and productive front-seven defenders. He just hasn’t played a full season since 2017.

In 2022, Clowney produced 2.0 sacks in 12 games for the Cleveland Browns, one year removed from 9.0 sacks during the 2021 campaign.

Clowney brings a unique blend of explosive speed, strength and power that makes him difficult to keep out of the backfield, and out of the quarterback’s face. Because Clowney is still available this late into free agency, combined with his lengthy injury history, he might be able to be had for a team-friendly deal, especially for a defense looking to add a rotational edge rusher with upside.

DL Poona Ford

Best fits: Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers

Few things are more detrimental or disruptive to a quarterback than interior pressure, and Poona Ford excels at creating inside push from the defensive tackle spot.

In 2022 with the Seattle Seahawks, Ford produced 22 quarterback pressures to go with his career-high 3.0 sacks, 14 hurries and 35 total tackles.

Disruptive interior defenders have proven their value time and again, as the Philadelphia Eagles have seen throughout Fletcher Cox’s career, and the Kansas City Chiefs have benefited from Chris Jones’ presence along their defensive line. Ford is arguably a top-15 talent at the position and could provide similar value to a contending team aiming to beef up along the trenches.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Best fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals

Rock Ya-Sin might be one of the most talented, and underrated, free agents still available.

In 2022, Ya-Sin held opposing quarterbacks to a meager 82.5 passer rating when he was targeted in the Las Vegas Raiders’ secondary. Ya-Sin’s market has been slow to develop, following a season-ending knee injury that the Temple alum suffered in Week 11 last season.

A handsy but physical cornerback, Ya-Sin plays even bigger than his 6-foot, 190-pound frame. Ya-Sin previously visited the Baltimore Ravens early in free agency, but left town without a deal. A contending team looking to add talent at a premium position could be an ideal match for Ya-Sin.

EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

Best fits: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots

It is a bit surprising that Ngakoue, who has surpassed at least 5.0 sacks per season over the past three years, remains available.

During the 2022 campaign, Ngakoue generated 44 pressures to go with 9.5 sacks, as one of the Colts’ most dominant front-seven defenders. At this stage of free agency, and of Ngakoue’s career, there is a chance that he winds up signing a one-year prove-it deal and could prove to be a bargain for a contending team looking for pass-rush help.

S Adrian Amos

Best fits: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars

Amos has consistently been one of the more consistently dominant safeties in the NFL over the past several seasons.

However, Amost struggled mightily in coverage for the Green Bay Packers in 2022, allowing opposing quarterbacks a 123.8 passer rating when targeting him, though he did intercept one pass during the 2022 campaign.

Teams that are eyeing a disruptive box safety who can rush the passer and excel in run support could do a lot worse than adding a steady defender and respected locker room leader, like Amos.