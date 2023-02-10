Big Trade Proposal Sees Seahawks Acquire 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking at their next top star.

As part of a trade idea proposed by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the Seahawks could acquire New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in exchange for two draft picks, a 2023 second-round draft pick (No. 53 overall) and a 2024 third-round pick.

Ballentine actually argues that the trade idea could make the Seahawks into a “Super Bowl contender.’ Seattle has the cap flexibility to acquire Jordan, who has a major cap hit at $25.6 million — the fifth-highest of any defensive end in the league.

“For now, they have around $31.3 million in cap space,” says Ballentine. “That gives them the flexibility to trade for a proven veteran like Cameron Jordan, who is set to make $25.6 million for the cash-strapped Saints (over $55 million in the red).”

Cameron Jordan Remains Top Pass Rusher After Strong 2022

The 33-year-old Jordan remains one of the top pass rushers in the league, clinching his eighth Pro Bowl berth in 2022 — his sixth straight Pro Bowl campaign. The veteran defensive end racked up 66 tackles — the second-highest mark of his career — and 8.5 sacks. Outside of Von Miller, Jordan actually has the most sacks in the NFL since 2011 (115.5).

According to Pro Football Focus, Jordan posted a 74.5 defensive grade, an 82.0 run defensive grade and a 53.2 pass-rushing grade in 2022. While the pass-rushing grade was the lowest of Jordan’s career, his run defense grade was the sixth-highest of any defensive end in the league. He’s also only a year removed from posting a 69.7 pass-rushing grade.

While Jordan is getting up there in age, he would give the Seahawks an experienced pass-rushing presence that they’re currently lacking in their front seven. While Seattle was one of the better pass-rushing units last season — the Seahawks ranked seventh in the league in sacks — they lack a star who has proven he can bring it on a year-to-year basis.

Acquiring Jordan would obviously change the makeup of the unit and would likely boost Seattle into elite territory.

“The Seahawks were 19th in pressure percentage but tied for seventh in sacks last season,” says Ballentine. “They have a bevy of young pass-rushers, including Uchenna Nwosu (age 26), Darrell Taylor (25) and Boye Mafe (24). However, a veteran like Jordan (33) could help elevate the group into an elite unit.”

Why Seahawks Should Consider Trade for Saints’ Cameron Jordan

The Seahawks are coming off of a surprising playoff appearance in 2022, led by NFL Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith’s performance. Assuming Seattle re-signs Smith, the Seahawks have all of the makings of a team on the rise. Seattle already features a top wide receiver duo in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, a top young running back in Kenneth Walker and two franchise tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas who just completed their rookie seasons.

Adding a top-tier pass rusher could be the final step to molding the Seahawks into a true Super Bowl contender.

“Fierce pass rushes win games in December and January,” says Ballentine. “The Seahawks roster already checks off a lot of boxes. Adding Jordan to the mix checks off another big one.”

With the Seahawks appearing ready to take a leap after a surprise playoff appearance, acquiring a proven pass rusher such as Jordan is the next step.