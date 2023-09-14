Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Puts Team on Notice With ‘Fiery’ Speech

The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) are looking to prove that their collapse against the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) in Week 1 was nothing but a hiccup to the start of the season.

While taking a 30-13 loss in front of a home crowd at Lumen Field is demoralizing, linebacker Bobby Wagner issued a strong warning to his teammates that they must turn things around in Week 2.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, September 13, “Something I don’t recall seeing at the start of a #Seahawks practice before today: Bobby Wagner called the entire team+practice squad around him in the middle of the field. The captain gave a fiery, impassioned talk to be ready to rebound this week after the opening loss to Rams.”

Shortly before this video was shot, as we walked onto the field for the brief period media can watch, the entire team was huddled around Bobby Wagner, who was giving what appeared to be a pretty fiery pep talk. Obviously a reaction to what happened Sunday against Rams.

While the exact wording of his speech will remain within the team circle, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith gave reporters the gist of Wagner’s message on Thursday, September 14.

“Whenever you have a tough loss like that, you kinda start looking around say, ‘Hey, What’s going on?’… But we got to know who we are as a team. We’re a confident bunch. We got to continue to remain confident and to play with that swagger and that energy – so that was his message.”

Wagner, a future Hall of Famer, is the most respected and admired player in the Seahawks locker room, and if the eight-time Pro Bowler is talking, it’s safe to say his teammates are listening.

Bobby Wagner Is Confident They Can Beat the Detroit Lions

Bobby Wagner on message to young players after week one performance. #Seahawks



The Seahawks will be facing a Lions team fresh off a 21-20 win over the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 1, and led by quarterback Jared Goff, who’s nearing the NFL record for most consecutive passes without an interception.

While Wagner acknowledged the Lions “run game is really special,” during a press conference on Wednesday, “I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to run it 30, 40 times,” he believes Seattle’s defense is more than up to the task of shutting them down. With approximately half of the Seahawks roster being either rookies or second-year players, the 33-year-old veteran believes it’s more of mental challenge because the talent is there.

Wagner, who led the Seahawks defense with 18 total tackles against the Rams said, “You try to let them know it’s a long season and that wasn’t the performance that we wanted to have for the first opening game, but we can’t let that drag into the next week. We have to be focused on this week.”

Bobby Wagner still is getting it done at an elite level as a run stuffing machine. Nine tackles on runs netting two or fewer yards in Sunday's game.

“I think we have the group that can be a really good run defense, but for me it’s more so about putting it all together… You have to get that bad taste out of your mouth. You definitely didn’t want to perform that way. You see guys more focused. You see guys on the details. And that’s what it’s going to take to beat this Lions team.”

“We just gotta make our plays. We had opportunities out there, a couple things that got away from us. I honestly feel if we just lock in and focus on doing he things were capable of doing, I think we’ll be just fine.”

The Seahawks May Be Playing in Front of an Entire Stadium in Blue Ski Masks In Detroit

#Lions Safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson urges Lions fans to wear blue ski masks to games season. "From what I've seen, we got probably the most ruthless fans in the game," "From talking crap, they feed off of us. They yelled the loudest (last week), and that was a home game for KC.



Lions head coach Dan Campbell warned the Seahawks earlier this week that Ford Field will be louder than ever for their home opener on Sunday, September 17, but safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who wore a blue ski mask for warmups before facing the Chiefs at Arrowhead last week, upped the ante.

The Florida alum encouraged all Lions fans to wear the three-hole beanie for their Week 2 matchup. “You’re gonna see on Sunday,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters. “Blue ski masks everywhere.” While a few outlets reported that Amazon quickly sold out of the blue ski masks, there are plenty still available.

“From what I’ve seen the crowd,” Gardner-Johnson said, “we got probably the most ruthless fans in the game, so I think from talking crap, they feed off of us, they yell the loudest, and that was a home game for K.C. They just love their Lions team, so I think the more we win, the more we’re going to see true Lions fans.”