Seahawks Have Chance to Reunite With $50 Million Star After Surprising Cut

The Seattle Seahawks may be getting a do-over following the surprising release of Bobby Wagner by the Los Angeles Rams immediately making the eight-time Pro Bowler a free agent. It marks the second time in less than one year that Wagner has been cut. Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams last offseason and was slated to have a $7.5 million salary in 2023.

“Rams and nine-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner mutually agreed Thursday to part ways, sources tells ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said in a series of February 23, 2023 tweets. “Rams needs more cap space and Wagner wants to win. He will now be a notable part of this year’s free-agent class. Bobby Wagner started all 17 games this past season for the Rams and was PFF’s highest-graded linebacker. Wagner was voted All-Pro for the ninth straight year.”

It will be worth watching to see if Seattle makes a run at Wagner given their current need at linebacker. The Seahawks released Wagner in March of 2022 for financial reasons but also wanted to allow young players like Jordyn Brooks to take the next step in their careers with added responsibility. Brooks is recovering from a season-ending ACL injury which could open up the door for Seattle to make a run at Wagner now that he is a free agent.

Pete Carroll on Bobby Wagner: ‘We Miss Everything About Him’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke glowingly about Wagner, and the two were spotted conversing following one of the Los Angeles-Seattle matchups last season. Carroll admitted the franchise misses “everything about” Wagner after the team opted to release the veteran last offseason. The star linebacker was in the midst of a three-year, $54 million contract prior to his release.

“I like that he stayed within the 5-4 thing,” Carroll said in November 2022, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. “We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I love watching him. He’s a great player and was a great part of our program. Bobby knows, he knows that I love competing against him.

“It’s one of the things that I’ve always cherished about him, people that you know really well and want to go against them and battle with them. I know that he will be ready to go. …We miss everything about him. There’s no replacing him. He was unique, one-of-a-kind guy.”