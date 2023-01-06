Bobby Wagner Shares Message for Seahawks Ahead of Return to Seattle

Linebacker Bobby Wagner’s career with the Seattle Seahawks ended in Week 17 of the 2022 season. On the first play against the Detroit Lions, Wagner suffered a knee injury that knocked him out for the rest of the game and the season finale.

That play was not only the six-time All-Pro’s final snap with the Seahawks, but his final play at Lumen Field. Well, at least it will be until January 8.

With the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Seahawks in Week 18, Wagner will make his return to Seattle and Lumen Field. He is thankful that the short outing against the Lions in 2021 will not be the final time he takes the field in front of the Seahawks crowd.

“For me, my last time I played there wasn’t a great one,” Wagner told the media on January 4. “I’m just blessed to be able to have the opportunity to not have that be my last play at that field.”

Wagner added that it will be “fun to go back there” but also said there will be “a lot of emotions” with the return to Lumen Field. During his Wednesday press conference, Wagner called facing the Seahawks “playing the organization that you felt gave up on you.”

Wagner’s Awkward Departure From Seahawks

There are a couple different reasons the current Wagner-Seahawks relationship is a little frosty. Seattle released the linebacker to avoid paying his $16.6 million this season.

In the media, there was some discussion of whether the Seahawks would restructure Wagner’s deal, but ultimately, the organization chose to cut him. Then, Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams, an NFC West rival.

It wasn’t just getting cut, though, that could be bothering Wagner. The linebacker has expressed how he “felt disrespected by the way the Seahawks” released him. Wagner revealed on Twitter in March that he didn’t find out about his release from the Seahawks. Instead, he heard about it on his own.

Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back. — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) March 11, 2022

Both Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider conveyed a deep regret over their failure to inform Wagner of his release before he found out himself.

“Yeah, that’s on me. I own that,” Schneider told the media in March.

All-Time Great Set to Return to Seattle

Wagner is having a strong season overall, but he played particularly well against the Seahawks on December 4. Seattle won the game, but Wagner was all over the field, recording 7 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks and an interception. He also had 3 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and a pass defense.

The Rams have been out of the playoff hunt for weeks. They aren’t even that interested in how Week 18 will impact their draft stock due to the absence of a first-round pick.

But the Seahawks need to win on January 8 in order to have a shot at the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Wagner didn’t discuss potentially playing spoiler to his former team, but given his “the organization that you felt gave up on you” label, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the linebacker have a little extra motivation in the season finale.

The Seahawks must win and hope for a Green Bay Packers loss to make the postseason.

In 16 games with the Rams this season, Wagner has posted 133 combined tackles, including 9 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and 2 interceptions. He also has 5 pass defenses.