Bold Move Proposal Sees Seahawks Trade for $31 Million Star QB

The Seattle Seahawks could acquire a big-name quarterback.

As proposed by Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated, the Seahawks are considered one of five best “possible” fits for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Manzano proposes that the Seahawks trade their No. 5 pick and fourth-round draft pick in this year’s draft in exchange for the four-time NFL MVP.

Manzano argues that Seattle has the cap space and draft assets to make a Rodgers trade work. He lists the Seahawks as the third-best possible fit for the veteran quarterback, only behind the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

“The Seahawks have plenty to offer with a talented roster and they have the cap space and draft picks to execute a blockbuster trade,” says Manzano. “Seattle has two first-round picks and two second-round selections in April’s draft—courtesy of the Wilson trade with the Broncos. Finding quality receivers was an issue in Green Bay. That wouldn’t be the case in Seattle with the receiving tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Rodgers would also have a balanced attack with running back Kenneth Walker, who’s coming off a sensational rookie season.”

Seahawks Can Afford Aaron Rodgers’ Contract

It’s no secret that Rodgers has a monster contract. While his cap hit for the 2023 season is very reasonable — just $31.6 million, ninth among all quarterbacks — the cap hits in the ensuing years are huge. Rodgers will earn $40.7 million for the 2024 season, $59.3 million for the 2025 season and $53.4 million for the 2026 season.

One of the very few teams in the NFL that can manage Rodgers’ contract — assuming he doesn’t retire before the end of the deal — is the Seahawks. Seattle has nearly $25 million in available cap space entering the offseason, ranking eighth in the NFL.

Due to the fact that the Seahawks rely heavily upon young players as key franchise cornerstones — their two top tackles and starting running back were rookies last season — Seattle has a number of star players under bargain deals. This works to their advantage in any possible trade for Rodgers.

Why the Seahawks Would Avoid Aaron Rodgers

While there’s little doubt that Rodgers remains a top quarterback, the question is, will the Seahawks have a need for Rodgers?

Geno Smith is coming off of a Pro Bowl campaign and led the Seahawks to a surprising playoff berth following the offseason trade of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. Smith ranked as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, leading the league in completion percentage (69.8%) and ranking within the top 10 in touchdowns, completions and passing yards.

Manzano attributes Smith — along with the potential first-round selection of a future franchise quarterback — as the reasons why the Seahawks would avoid a trade for Rodgers.

“The resurgence of quarterback Geno Smith paired with a productive 2022 draft class was enough for the Seahawks to make the playoffs,” says Manzano. “Perhaps GM John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll stay the course by continuing to build through the draft and make an effort to re-sign Smith, which would cost less than chasing Rodgers. The Seahawks might also consider drafting a quarterback with the No. 5 pick, another cheaper option than Rodgers.”

The 32-year-old will be a free agent, meaning the Seahawks either need to sign Smith to a long-term contract or give him the franchise tag. According to Spotrac, Smith’s market value is $39.3 million per year across two seasons, which would make him the ninth-highest paid quarterback in the league. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports proposes a much more reasonable deal — which would be beneficial for the Seahawks — for Smith, projecting a two-year, $58 million deal for the veteran quarterback.

If the Seahawks lose out on Smith, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see Seattle emerge as a landing spot for Rodgers. However, if the Seahawks end up re-signing Smith, there’s no need to make a move for Rodgers.