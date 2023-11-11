Seahawks News: Pete Carroll’s Cryptic Response on Signing New QB

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, and the team’s offense in general, is going through a rough patch.

During Seattle’s 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Smith completed just 46.4% of his passes for 157 yards, zero touchdowns, one fumble, and one interception. Throughout eight games, he has seven interceptions and three turnovers.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll exuded full confidence that Smith can turn things around, but he still brought in extra insurance. On Friday, November 10, the Seahawks announced they were signing former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Brett Rypien.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Carroll was asked why they decided to add Rypien to the practice squad and his answer was pretty vague.

“A chance to get a guy that could potentially help us maybe,” Carroll said. “He’s a very smart kid from what we understand. We have a lot of intel on him. And so, bring in him and see how he fits.”

While Holton Ahlers bounced on and off the practice squad several times, Seattle has spent the bulk of the season without a third quarterback on the team. Carroll didn’t elaborate on exactly how Rypien can help or if there’s concern over Smith’s backup, Drew Lock.

Lock, who’s recorded 20 interceptions in 25 game appearances (21 starts), may not be the answer if Smith’s struggles continue. Rypien and Lock are already familiar with one another, as their tenures with the Denver Broncos overlapped between 2019 and 2021.

Brett Rypien Started For the Rams Last Week, Seattle Plays Los Angeles in 9 Days

While the addition of Rypien amid Smith’s struggles raised some eyebrows in Seattle, the timing of the move turned heads across the league. Seattle will face off against the Rams in nine days, so Rypien could maybe offer the Seahawks some intel on their NFC West rival. The Seahawks hosted the Rams during their season opener. They lost 30-13.

Rypien joined the Rams this offseason. With starter Matthew Stafford out injured, Rypien made his first start for the team last week. During the Rams 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he completed 13-of-28 passes (46.4%) for 130 yards and one interception. The 27-year-old quarterback was subsequently cut and the Rams signed quarterback Carson Wentz.

“It’s always an option, right?” Rypien told The Seattle Times of providing Carroll with some Rams tips. “In my conversations it doesn’t really feel like that [was the reason why]. But definitely, definitely going to be a thing obviously with us playing them next week.”

Since going undrafted in 2019, the nephew of two-time Super Bowl champ Mark Rypien has appeared in 10 games (two starts). Throughout his career, the Spokane, Washington native has completed 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

While the past 48 hours has been “crazy,” Rypien said he’s “ecstatic” to be playing for his home state.

Pete Carroll Is Committed to Getting Geno Smith Back on Track

As it stands, Rypien is not competing for Smith’s job. The 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year has some leash considering one of the worst performances of his entire career came against one of the best teams in the NFL.

Carroll has not yet considered making a change at quarterback. “We struggled across the board on offense,” Carroll said, spreading the blame around.

“Everybody had some difficulties in this game, and it just added up to where the quarterback is in the middle of that as well. We have to do a lot better… I think Geno’s consistent accountability is a strength of his and it helps the guys around him, but we have to help him. We have to make sure we’re doing our part.”

During a November 6 appearance on Seattle Sports, Carroll said a change at quarterback would only happen if it’s an “obvious situation that a guy’s not doing his part.” The coach first must assess where the true problems are coming from. “Is it with the guys up front not being consistent? Are we not doing our route stuff right? Are we not calling the game for him?”

Against the Ravens, there was miscommunication with the receivers, and the Seahawks’ ever-rotating offensive line failed to protect Smith. SI reported, “Under constant siege, per NFL Next Gen Stats, the quarterback dealt with pressure on 18 of his 33 drop backs for an eye-opening 54% pressure rate and absorbed four sacks.”

Carroll expects to see results against the Commanders. “This is a huge opportunity for us to recapture the mentality and make sure that we’re on and we play a great game at home,” he told reporters.