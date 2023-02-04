Former Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer Lands New Job: Report

Brian Schottenheimer served as Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2018-20. He will be back in an offensive coordinator role in 2023.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on February 4 that the Dallas Cowboys have hired Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator.

Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2023

Schottenheimer, who served as a consultant for the Cowboys during 2022, will replace Kellen Moore, who Dallas parted ways with after the season.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” McCarthy said according to ESPN. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.”

Schottenheimer has 12 years of experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. Most recently, he served as Seahawks offensive coordinator from 2018-20.

Schottenheimer Set to Replace Moore as Cowboys Offensive Coordinator

During four seasons under Moore, the Cowboys offense finished inside the Top 7 in scoring three times and never had a year where they weren’t in the top half of the league in yards. In 2021, Dallas was first in offensive yards and points.

This past season, the Cowboys were fourth in points and 11th in total yards.

Still, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reported on January 29 that the Cowboys elected to make a change at offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer will be the new holder of the OC title in Dallas, but head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to call plays.

“McCarthy won a Super Bowl calling plays in Green Bay, but he was reluctant to do so when taking the job in Dallas three years ago, saying he wanted to keep the same system and mechanics in place to make it as comfortable as possible for Prescott,” wrote Moore.

“The idea was that familiarity was the best way for Prescott to continue to grow as a quarterback. But this season, Prescott suffered through a career-high 15 interceptions and threw two in the playoff loss to San Francisco. There was no progress.”

In three seasons as Seattle’s offensive coordinator, the Seahawks never finished in the bottom half of the league in giveaways. During 2018, the Seahawks had the fewest giveaways in the NFL.

Schottenheimer’s Previous Seahawks, NFL Experience

In addition to taking care of the ball, the Seahawks scored a fair amount of points under Schottenheimer. Seattle finished inside the Top 10 in scoring during all three of Schottenheimer’s seasons.

But historically, Schottenheimer’s offenses haven’t moved the ball up and down the field. In 12 years as a coordinator, his offenses finished Top 10 in yards just once. That was the Seahawks in 2019.

In Scottenheimer’s defense, his units have been pretty good on the ground. In 2018, the Seahawks led the NFL in rushing. Schottenheimer’s offense with the New York Jets in 2009 was also first in the league in rushing.

During 2010 with the Jets and 2019 with the Seahawks, Schottenheimer’s offense finished fourth in rushing.

But the 49-year-old new Cowboys coordinator has led his offense to a ranking of 15th or better in passing yards just once.

With that in mind, Schottenheimer is a bit of a curious choice for offensive coordinator in Dallas, as the Cowboys aim to get Prescott to take the next step.

That responsibility, though, should largely fall on McCarthy, and perhaps Schottenheimer can add something to the Cowboys rushing attack. Dallas finished eighth in rushing yards but 18th in yards per carry during 2022.