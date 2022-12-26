Ex-Seahawks Rival Could Be Russell Wilson’s Next Coach

The Denver Broncos confirmed what had long been speculated by firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett with just two games remaining this season. Russell Wilson will have his second coach in as many seasons in Denver with plenty of buzz about who will be the next Broncos leader.

Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard suggested an interesting possibility noting that the Broncos could target longtime Seahawks rival turned Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Wilson spent many seasons squaring off against Harbaugh’s 49ers, often with the NFC West division on the line. Now, the two former rivals could begin a partnership if the Broncos are able to lure Harbaugh away from Ann Arbor.

“That would be interesting,” Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk responded to the Harbaugh rumors during a December 26, 2022 edition of “Brock and Salk.” “He is the one person that could absolutely come in [and] make Russell Wilson run the system he’d be good at. And have a big enough personality to tell the guy to sit and know your place and be the quarterback and not the coach and not the GM and not the owner and not the this and not the that.”

Several Former Seahawks Coaches Are Being Linked to the Broncos

Harbaugh flirted with the NFL last offseason but ultimately decided to remain at Michigan. The longtime Niners coach is expected to generate more interest this offseason with several teams likely to be in the market for a new head coach. According to Outkick’s Armando Salguero, Harbaugh has already been in contact with the Colts about their head coaching gig for 2023.

Denver could look to a coach with Seahawks ties and familiarity with Wilson in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The former Seattle defensive coordinator played a crucial role in the Seahawks making back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including winning the Lombardi Trophy during the 2013 season. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Quinn is not the only former Seahawks coach who could be headed to Denver as ex-Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer could also be part of the new Broncos staff.

“My understanding is there are those within the Broncos organization who believe Dan Quinn’s candidacy for their vacancy [could] include bringing Brian Schottenheimer-Cowboys Consultant,” Anderson tweeted on December 26. “Clarification: It was Schottenheimer & Quinn who shared a rep. Not anymore. Quinn & Payton do not.”

Would Quinn Want to Coach Wilson in Denver?

During the 10 year span of Russell being with Seattle, I NEVER SAW THIS. Your QB is on the ground, and this how y’all react? The Denver Broncos are broken and the only way to fix this is to turn off some keycards on Monday. pic.twitter.com/W1XQrm6vyy — Gee Scott Sr. (@GeeScottSr) December 26, 2022

Quinn received plenty of interest during the NFL head coaching carousel in 2022, but the coach opted to remain as the Dallas defensive coordinator. After his tenure with the Falcons ended on a sour note, Quinn has repeatedly emphasized that he will be selective before taking another head coaching job.

Quinn may have familiarity with Wilson dating back to their time together in the Pacific Northwest, but that does not mean the ex-Seattle coach wants to hitch his wagon to the veteran quarterback now. Wilson has looked like a completely different player since arriving in Denver, and it appears the new Broncos ownership group are giving the quarterback a do-over with a brand new coaching staff in 2023. Things have gone from bad to worse for Wilson in Denver, but his five-year, $242 million contract means the former Pro Bowler will be with the Broncos for the foreseeable future.

“If I’m Denver, I’m looking at: 1. Jim Harbaugh (tough, balanced attack that fits Russ, strong enough to be in charge),” Salk tweeted on December 26. “2. Demeco Ryans (defensive coach, former player) 3. Dan Quinn (wonder if he’d want Russ) Bevell isn’t a HC. Peyton the worst fit – his offense wouldn’t fit RW.”