Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Gets Roasted for New Version of ‘Go Hawks’

From “Go Hawks” to “Let’s Ride,” it is out with the old and in with the new as Russell Wilson transitions from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The challenge is not everyone is feeling Wilson’s new “Let’s Ride” catchphrase he is using with the Broncos.

Denver’s Twitter account posted a clip of Wilson repeating the phrase in front of a green screen, likely for a pump-up video the team will use inside Empower Field during games. Wilson is getting roasted by fans in the comment section, so much so that the quarterback’s new teammate Melvin Gordon stepped in to vouch for the Broncos new QB1.

“😂😂😂😂 step off my QB gang haha we ain’t going for that,” Gordon replied on June 2, 2022.

During his Seahawks tenure, Wilson was known for ending every interview with his signature “Go Hawks” phrase. It appears that Wilson’s new signature line is “Let’s Ride,” but it is going to take some time for fans to adjust.

Here is a look at the video of Wilson that has social media buzzing.

Wilson on Playing the Seahawks: ‘I Think for Me It’s Non-Emotional’

Time will tell if Wilson will be uttering his new tagline in Seattle after a victory as the quarterback squares off against his former team in Week 1. Wilson emphasized he plans for the season opener against the Seahawks to be non-emotional.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting time,” Wilson said during a May 23, 2022 press conference. “Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the past 10 years. It’s a special place, a special place to play, Lumen Field. I have [a] high regard for all those guys over there and what they do. I think for me it’s non-emotional though. It’s gotta be non-emotional. You got to be able to go into it with understanding that it’s just ball, and also understand that there’s been amazing times. I’ve thrown a lot of touchdowns there. I’ve won a lot of games there, so I got great experience.”

Wilson Is Predicted to Sign a ‘Massive Extension’ With Broncos

One of the reasons the Seahawks traded Wilson this offseason is the belief that the quarterback did not plan to sign a new deal in Seattle once his current contract expired. Wilson has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $140 million contract and is slated to be a free agent in 2024.

Given all the Broncos gave up to acquire Wilson, it would be a surprise if the quarterback does not sign a sizable contract extension sooner rather than later. CBS Sports Jason La Canfora predicted that Wilson will sign a “massive extension” with Denver before the 2022 season concludes.

“With two years left on his deal, and the Broncos putting their franchise in his hands, now would be the time to pay him again,” La Canfora wrote on May 20. “The price will only go up, especially if he has an MVP season, and Denver faces the specter of having to use a tag in 2024, gulp. To have that sort of uncertainty for a young, QB-centric head coach seems silly to me, and you don’t make a trade like this unless you intend on securing the QB long-term. The Broncos murky ownership situation perhaps clouds this a bit, or drags it out, but I can’t see it getting deep into the season.”