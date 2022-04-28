EXCLUSIVE: Greg Olsen Opens Up on Seahawks’ Decision to Trade Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks will be judged by how they are able to revamp the roster with the players and draft capital received from the Denver Broncos in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. During an exclusive interview with Heavy, former Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen discussed the breakup, his transition from being a player to an announcer and an exciting partnership with Bud Light to award a lucky fan $15 million during the NFL draft.

Olsen described the Wilson trade as a mutual decision between both parties. At the crux of Wilson’s frustration was his desire to be in “more of a quarterback-driven offense.”

“I think both parties just realized that maybe going forward there was a different approach that both wanted,” Olsen told Heavy. “I think the Seahawks really wanted to control the ball, not be a pass-first team, play great defense run the ball, manage the game and they were able to do that for a long time. But then as Russ continued to develop, and Russ has his own things that he aspires to, he wanted to be a little more aggressive. He wanted to be a little more of a quarterback-driven offense that we see throughout the league and for other teams.”

Olsen: Wilson Is ‘Fired Up’ to be With the Broncos

The legendary NFL tight end described Wilson as “fired up” to be with the Broncos. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for Seattle to find their own solution for the team’s quarterback of the future. Seattle has maintained that Drew Lock has the potential to revitalize his career with the Seahawks.

“Sometimes things just take their course, and I don’t think there was animosity between the two sides. I just felt that they both were looking for two different things, and they were able to get a trade with Denver that they felt comfortable with, and I know from speaking with Russ he’s fired up to be there, and hopefully both sides make out for the better.”

The Seahawks have a few different paths they can take to find a QB1. Seattle has been connected to trade rumors for Baker Mayfield, but the team has also been linked to a number of top quarterback prospects including Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell and Matt Corral.

Predict the Draft, Win $15 Million Thanks to Bud Light

If you think you know who the Seahawks will select, Bud Light is giving you a chance to win free money. Similar to a March Madness bracket challenge, fans are tasked with correctly predicting the first 32 picks in the draft for a chance to win $15 million.

“It’s a really cool campaign,” Olsen explained. “It’s kind of like filling out your bracket, but you’re filling out your first-round draft selections. You can go to Bud Light and you can fill out all 32 first-round picks. For anyone who gets all 32 first-round picks in order accurately, you’ll win $15 million.”

Here’s hoping you can correctly predict the draft results as the Seahawks look to find their solution at quarterback. Draft fans and the Seahawks are officially on the clock.