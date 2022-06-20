Seahawks Sign Defensive Veteran To Two-Year Extension

The Seattle Seahawks and general manager John Schneider are hard at work trying to figure out contract extensions for a number of their players. While a massive contract extension is still pending, the Seahawks were able to strike a deal with one of their largest defensive players.

Tom Pelissero from NFL Network reported early Monday morning that the Seahawks had agreed to a two-year contract extension with defensive tackle Bryan Mone. The deal is worth $12 million with a $1.5 million signing bonus, and will keep him under contract through the 2024 season after he signed his ERFA tender earlier this offseason.

The #Seahawks signed DT Bryan Mone to a two-year, $12 million extension that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, per source. An exclusive-rights player who signed his tender in April, Mone now can earn up to $13.8 million with incentives through 2024. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 20, 2022

This is the second straight offseason where the Seahawks have locked up one of their interior defenders. Poona Ford had agreed to a two-year extension back in March of 2021 as well.

Bryan Mone’s Football Background

Mone isn’t one of the biggest names on the Seahawks roster, but his impact over the course of his football career has allowed him to continue playing at the pro level.

The 26-year-old was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school in Salt Lake City, Utah. Despite offers from programs including Ole Miss, Boise State, and BYU, Mone decided to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

The defensive tackle played five seasons in Ann Arbor, playing in all 12 games as a true freshman. He missed his entire sophomore season with a leg injury, but finished his college career with an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2018 with 48 career games played, 19 games started, 43 tackles, and five tackles for loss.

Mone went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, but signed on with the Seahawks as a UDFA. The 26-year-old has been able to stay on Seattle’s roster ever since and has carved out a rotational role over the last two years, playing in 24 games over that span.

With 35 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2021, Mone showed that he is capable of playing a key role in Seattle’s defense, earning himself a two-year extension.

Will DK Metcalf’s Contract Extension Get Done?

With the Seahawks giving Mone a contract extension, fans are now wondering when a deal will get done with superstar receiver DK Metcalf.

The 24-year-old didn’t attend mandatory minicamp at the beginning of June, presumably holding out as his agent works on a contract extension. Head coach Pete Carroll is optimistic that the two sides can work on a deal, but as training camp approaches an extension still hasn’t been worked out.

That’s not to say that a deal won’t get done, however. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter that there’s no bad blood between the two sides as they continue to negotiate a deal that will likely make Metcalf one of the highest-paid receivers in NFL history. Fowler also expected negotiations to ramp up once training camp begins.

Metcalf has publicly stated that he’s hopeful a deal gets done. The Seahawks receiver told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay back in May that the two sides were going to get a deal done that would keep him in Seattle for the next couple of years.

Seahawks fans will continue to monitor the situation, hoping that one of their best players can stay in Seattle for as long as possible.