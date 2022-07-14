Seahawks Projected to Land Heisman-Winning Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to quarterbacks in trade rumors all offseason, but with training camp just a few weeks away, it’s looking unlikely that general manager John Schneider makes a move for another QB before Week 1.

That doesn’t mean that the Seahawks front office isn’t looking at quarterbacks, however. In fact, the Seahawks college scouting department is likely doing as much homework as possible on quarterbacks likely to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling with USA Today’s DraftWire dropped his never-too-early 2023 NFL mock draft this week, projecting the Seahawks to have the third overall pick. While that would mean a terrible 2022 season, it would also give the team the opportunity to draft the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

“The Seahawks don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback on their roster after trading away Russell Wilson, and finding one will be their top priority next offseason,” Easterling said. “Young might be undersized, but he’s still got all the mental and physical traits to be a franchise passer.”

Bryce Young Could Be the Number One Pick in 2023

A lot could happen over the next year, but heading into the 2022 college football season, Young has a real shot at being the first overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Young has been a highly-touted quarterback for years, enrolling at the University of Alabama as a 5-star quarterback and the top-ranked player in the state of California in the 2020 high school class. Young received offers from top schools including USC, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, but the high school All-American was lured to Tuscaloosa by Nick Saban.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

As a freshman, Young was the backup to Mac Jones as the Crimson Tide rolled to another national title. After a season as a backup, Young got to take over as the starter last season, dominating the competition with 4,872 passing yards, 47 passing touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

Young was showered with awards in his first season as the starter, winning the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and Manning Award. He was also the first quarterback in school history to win the Heisman Trophy, a huge accomplishment for the young QB.

Although Alabama fell just short of another national championship, Young’s future is incredibly bright. Despite his smaller frame at 6’0″ and 194 pounds, Young has tremendous arm talent, consistent throwing mechanics, and the mental processing to scan the field and find the open man. As long as he can continue to develop in 2022, Young will be one of the favorites to be the first player taken in the 2023 draft.

Latest Seahawks QB Trade Rumors

Young would be a massive upgrade at the quarterback position for the Seahawks, but a lot would need to happen for Seattle to land a top-tier QB prospect. There’s also the possibility that the Seahawks make a trade for a long-term starter before the start of this season.

With Baker Mayfield traded to the Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks trade rumors have now shifted towards San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Seahawks are currently the top projected landing spot for Garoppolo, but a trade might not be the most realistic scenario for him to land in Seattle.

At the moment, Garoppolo is set to count for nearly $27 million against the cap, but the 49ers would only lose $1.4 million in dead cap space if they released the 30-year-old quarterback. It’s unlikely that the 49ers end up cutting ties with Jimmy G without making a trade, but if that scenario happens, the Seahawks would give him an opportunity to still be a starting QB in the NFL.

There aren’t many other quarterbacks on the trade market, even if some Washington-based Seahawks fans would like to see Gardner Minshew return to the state. If a trade isn’t made, then Seattle is likely to roll with Geno Smith and Drew Lock for the entirety of the 2022 season, with the possibility of drafting a top QB prospect in 2023.