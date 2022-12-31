Seahawks Predicted to Land New ‘Franchise Quarterback’

With Geno Smith’s slight regression to close out the season, there is plenty of speculation that the Seattle Seahawks will at least consider taking a quarterback with the first-round pick the team will receive from the Denver Broncos. Heading into Week 17, the Seahawks would hold the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.

There is more good news for Seahawks fans as the Broncos face the Chiefs and Chargers to close out the season, both AFC West teams are headed to the postseason. Denver also just fired their former head coach Nathaniel Hackett with all signs pointing to the Broncos losing their final two games. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has the Seahawks making an aggressive move by selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 3 pick.

“Seattle uses one of the draft picks acquired as part of the Russell Wilson trade to select his replacement, who also happens to be a traditionally short quarterback by NFL standards,” Edwards wrote on December 29, 2022. “Young is just a gamer with high-end leadership skills.”

Young Can Become an NFL Franchise QB, Says Analyst

The challenge is Young may not be available when the Seahawks are on the clock given the Texans are expected to at least take a strong look at the Alabama quarterback if they end up landing the No. 1 pick. Edwards has the Texans selecting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the top selection, which could be an unlikely scenario unless the Wildcats quarterback makes a strong pre-draft push.

If Young is still on the board, there is a reason why the Alabama quarterback should at least be considered by the Seahawks. ESPN’s Matt Miller sees similarities between Young and former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL draft analyst believes Young has what it takes to become a “franchise quarterback.”

“Young entered the 2022 season with high expectations as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and he answered the call with more than 3,000 passing yards, 27 TD throws and just five interceptions,” Miller detailed on December 6. “He showed growth as a player, displaying poise, pocket awareness and field vision. There will be many questions about Young’s size (6-foot, 200 pounds), but his on-field work is that of a franchise quarterback.”

Do the Seahawks View Any of the Quarterbacks as a Top-5 Pick?

Play

Like any NFL prospect, Young has weaknesses that need to be considered, including his small stature. Young is listed at 6’0″ but could measure smaller than this during the pre-draft process. Having watched Young in-person at Alabama’s 2022 pro day, there are going to be questions not just about Young’s height but his slender build.

Young is built differently than smaller quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, who both have stronger bodies which better equip the signal-callers to endure NFL punishment. This is not to say that Young will be unable to put on more muscle once he is drafted, and the quarterback-friendly NFL rules have made hard hits on signal-callers somewhat of a rare occurrence.

It remains to be seen whether the Seahawks view Young, C.J. Stroud or another quarterback as a viable option for their top-five pick. Seattle would likely be better served to consider taking Young’s Bama teammate, star pass rusher Will Anderson, to help improve the team’s biggest weakness. Whoever the Seahawks have at quarterback in 2023 is going to face an uphill battle if the Seattle defense does not get a makeover this offseason.