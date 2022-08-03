Former Seahawks Lineman Violates Court Order

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler violated a court order by removing his electronic home monitoring device while under house arrest, the King County Prosecutor’s Offensive told ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Wheeler is currently under house arrest while awaiting trial for felony domestic violence charges stemming from an arrest in early 2021 after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. The former Seahawks lineman is facing charges for first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, and resisting arrest.

“According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Wheeler’s defense attorney said his client was experiencing a “mental health crisis” on the evening of July 31 when he took off all his clothes, removed the electronic home monitoring (EHM) device from his ankle and began wandering the streets in the Seattle suburb of Redmond,” Henderson said. “A friend located Wheeler, called for help and took a photograph of him as he was being tended to by first responders while naked.”

Coming out of USC, Wheeler was an undrafted free agent picked up by the New York Giants in 2017. He joined the Seahawks in 2019 and spent time on and off of the practice squad, but was released in 2021 following his arrest.

Latest Buzz From Seahawks Training Camp

Training camp has only been underway for less than two weeks for the Seahawks, but there is already a ton of news coming out of the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

The biggest news coming out of Seahawks training camp has been that superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf is staying put after signing a record-breaking three-year contract extension. The 24-year-old had reported to training camp but “held in” and avoided participating until a deal was done.

It didn’t take long for Metcalf’s presence to be felt once he returned to practice. Shortly after returning to practice, the Seahawks receiver got into a scuffle with pass rusher Darrell Taylor. Training camp scuffles happen every year, and are just a sign that the competitive juices are flowing during practice.

The Seahawks also avoided a major scare after star safety Jamal Adams got his finger stuck in a helmet in what was described as a “freak accident” that could have jeopardized his season. Fortunately, Adams isn’t expected to miss any time, and will likely be practicing with a club and playing games with a specialized brace.

Rookies will be trying to prove themselves and earn 53-man roster spots, but we’ll learn more about where everyone stacks up once the preseason games kick off.

Who Will Start at Quarterback in Seattle?

The starting quarterback battle is underway between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. There’s still plenty of time before Week 1, with fans and analysts keeping a close eye on the competition throughout the preseason.

Head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Smith is currently leading the starting QB battle, which makes sense considering he’s been the team’s backup since 2019. While he didn’t play much behind Russell Wilson, the 31-year-old became that starter when the star QB was injured. He shined in those four games too, throwing five touchdowns and just one interception.

New quarterback Drew Lock will be trying to unseat the incumbent quarterback after being traded to Seattle by the Denver Broncos. He’s a talented gunslinger and thrived at the college level at Missouri, but has struggled with consistency in the NFL.

There’s still plenty of time for Lock to prove himself, but right now it looks like it’s Smith’s job to lose.