Chargers Troll Seahawks With Schedule Release Video

Social media teams around the NFL got creative with their 2022 regular season schedule release announcements. The Los Angeles Chargers may have had the best release video, taking clever shots at all of their opponents, including the Seattle Seahawks.

With teams releasing videos to go over their 2022 schedules, the Chargers social media team decided to take a rather creative approach, making their release video anime themed while cracking jokes at the expense of their opponents.

You can see the entire schedule release video in the tweet below.

The video includes all kinds of subtle jabs, including references to Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a literal quarterback carousel for the Indianapolis Colts, and a 28-3 joke for the Atlanta Falcons.

Seahawks Weren’t Safe From Chargers Social Media Team

The Seahawks will be taking on the Chargers in Week 7, at 4:25pm ET matchup on October 23rd. Although the two teams don’t play in the same conference, the Chargers didn’t pull any punches in their schedule release video.

In the scene for the Week 7 announcement, the Chargers social media team showed a player leaving flowers at a grave for the Legion of Boom. That wasn’t the only tombstone trolling the Seahawks, however. The other tombstones shown below include the blown pass play at the goal line against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the 2001 Seattle Mariners, and ESPN analyst Mina Kimes’ football hopes and dreams.

As a die-hard Seahawks fan, Kimes took to Twitter to let the Chargers know she wasn’t afraid of their smack talk, but also didn’t appreciate the hate after constantly defending head coach Brandon Staley’s fourth-down decision making.

After all the 4th down decisions I’ve defended…. pic.twitter.com/mwVtmCp2lD — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 13, 2022

The graveyard also shows a “gift” from the Denver Broncos, saying thank you for the trade for superstar quarterback Russell Wilson with a plush doll of what appears to be Drew Lock.

NFL Schedule Release Announcements Got Creative

The Chargers weren’t the only team to get creative with their schedule release announcement. A handful of other teams went viral for their videos as well.

Thanks to the help of Dale Brown, also known as the Detroit Urban Survival training guy, the Detroit Lions announced their schedule with a series of self defense tactics to show the team how to increase their winnability in 2022.

How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022

The Carolina Panthers got nostalgic with their announcement, bringing it back to the late 1990s and early 2000s with as many references to the era as possible. The video featured AOL Instant Messenger, old school video games, and a walkman (remember CDs?).

It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith even made an appearance in a video. As a notorious Dallas Cowboys hater, Smith appeared on the team’s schedule release video to take some shots at the franchise, joining Jerry Jones to help make the announcement.

We couldn’t think of any one better to give his first take on our 2022 season schedule. Enjoy…😂😂😂 Get your 🎟s here ➡️ https://t.co/1BD9uuQhew@seatgeek | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HJSCsoWA20 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022

The NFL schedule release has become a yearly event, and while not every fan loves that it has turned into a spectacle, social media teams around the league have done a terrific job embracing it and getting creative with their content.