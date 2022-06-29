Seahawks Standout Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team

The 2022 NFL Draft features a number of exciting and promising rookies, and at least one Seattle Seahawks draft pick is expected to have a great season helping out on the offensive line.

NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter projected his 2022 All-Rookie team heading into training camp, highlighting some rookies who are expected to have a big impact on their new teams. Two top-10 picks were selected at offensive tackle, with New York Giants rookie Evan Neal and Seattle’s Charles Cross making the All-Rookie team.

“Speaking of the Seahawks, their selection of Cross filled a huge gap at left tackle (as did their selection of right tackle Abraham Lucas in the third round),” Reuter said. “It won’t be a surprise if the former Mississippi State Bulldogs’ steady pass protection reminds Seattle fans of a healthy Russell Okung.”

Charles Cross Is a Blue-Chip Left Tackle

Cross was the third offensive lineman taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Seahawks rookie has the potential to be the best of the bunch by the end of his career.

The Seahawks first-round pick was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school in Mississippi, weighing in at 6’5″ and 270 pounds as a high school senior. Cross committed to play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs despite interest from other programs including Ole Miss, USC, and Florida State.

After redshirting his first college season, Cross started 10 games in 2020 at left tackle making the Freshman All-SEC team voted by the coaches. He became a dominant force in 2021, starting 12 games at left tackle on his way to being named a first-team All-American by both ESPN and Sporting News.

Coming in at just under 6’5″ and 307 pounds, Cross shined in the pre-draft process with his athletic testing. According to Mockdraftable, Cross finished in the 94th percentile in the 40-yard dash and 91st percentile in broad jump among all-time recorded times by offensive linemen.

With excellent measurables and athleticism along with impressive accolades, Cross was able to secure his spot as a top-10 pick. Seahawks fans are hoping that Cross can give the team’s offensive line a huge boost right away as a rookie.

Were Other Seahawks Snubbed From the All-Rookie Team?

Cross was the only Seahawks rookie named to the NFL.com preseason All-Rookie Team. However, there were a couple of other draft picks who might have deserved recognition on that list.

Kenneth Walker III might be the biggest omission from the All-Rookie Team. Walker was the Doak Walker Award winner for the nation’s top running back last season, rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

With the Seahawks also drafting a pair of offensive tackles in Cross and Lucas, Walker could have the help up front to give him some huge rushing lanes. Walker also has great odds to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Cornerback Coby Bryant also has an argument to make for being left off the list. He was named the Jim Thorpe Award winner last season as the nation’s best defensive back, but his teammate at Cincinnati and fellow cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was named to the All-Rookie team instead.

Other Seahawks rookies might feel snubbed, but they’ll still have an opportunity to prove themselves and make the true All-Rookie team at the end of the 2022 season.