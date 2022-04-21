Proposed Trade Has Contender Sending Seahawks a Haul With ‘Godfather’ Offer

With drama surrounding star receivers and their respective NFL teams, DK Metcalf reported to the Seattle Seahawks voluntary workouts amid his uncertain future, but that has not quieted the speculation that the front office could explore potential trades for the playmaker. Even though Metcalf wants to remain in Seattle, the franchise faces a difficult decision on whether to sign the wideout to a lucrative contract extension with plenty of other existing holes on the roster. Unless Metcalf signs a contract extension this offseason, the receiver is slated to head into the 2022 season on the final year of his deal.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggests a “godfather” trade proposal between the Seahawks and Chiefs. The proposed deal has the Seahawks landing a total of four picks, including two 2022 first-rounders, in exchange for Metcalf. Seattle would receive Kansas City’s two first-round selections (No. 29, No. 30), a 2022 third rounder (No. 94) and a 2023 fourth-round pick in exchange for Metcalf.

“As reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the New York Jets reportedly offered the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft to the Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf,” Davenport wrote on April 18. “Seattle general manager John Schneider told Gang Green to pound sand. It might be harder for Schneider to dismiss an offer that includes two first-round picks—especially when both picks are in this year’s draft.

“Yes, the Chiefs would be giving up more for Metcalf than they got for Tyreek Hill. The team has made an effort to replenish Hill’s loss with the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. And Metcalf’s contract situation could leave the Chiefs in the same boat they were in with Hill.”

The Seahawks Have Indicated They Want to Re-Sign Metcalf





It may take this sort of “godfather” offer for the Seahawks to consider trading Metcalf given their current stance. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seahawks have made it clear “behind the scenes that they want to keep” the star receiver.

“This starts with DK Metcalf right now, he is a name that’s been buzzing in league circles in a big way,” Fowler explained during an April 3 edition of “SportsCenter.” “I’ve talked to some executives who think that maybe he would welcome a change or maybe Seattle might be willing to move him at the right price.

“But on the same token, the team has made publicly clear that they want to re-sign him, and I’m told Metcalf has got some indications behind the scenes that they want to keep him in their long-term plans. So, something has to give, but it is all about the contract. He’s a year away from free agency, would be big money.”

The Trade Would Give the Seahawks 5 Draft Picks Inside the Top 41





There are pros and cons to the Chiefs’ hypothetical offer, but it is important to note that the Seahawks already have three selections inside the top 41 picks in the upcoming draft. Would Seattle want to add two more top-30 picks in this draft given the team can only add so many rookies to the roster?

At the same time, it would potentially put the Seahawks in a position to select another solid receiver along with one of the top remaining quarterbacks rather than having to use their second round selections to trade up. Some quarterbacks to watch in this range are Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral and Sam Howell who all have the potential to be selected in the first two rounds, likely after Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett go off the board.

The challenge for the Seahawks is there is no guarantee that any of the four draft picks turn into a player of Metcalf’s caliber. Yet, the Seahawks would have an opportunity to snag a potential WR1 and a promising quarterback with the two Chiefs selections. Given the rising cost of top receivers, it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks opt to pay Metcalf or instead find a trade package intriguing enough for Seattle to part with one of their only remaining star players.