Important Seahawks Weapon a Game-Time Decision

The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, October 7, in a battle of NFC West heavyweights. The home team could be without a key member of the offense as running back Chris Carson battles a lingering neck injury.

Head coach Pete Carroll met with members of the media on Wednesday, October 6, and provided updates about multiple injured players. He confirmed that Carson will be a game-time decision as he deals with a neck injury.

“His neck has just been bothering him all week, so we’ve got to see how he is on game day,” Carroll said about Carson, per the Seahawks media team. He continued and explained that the neck injury is nothing new for the running back.

“He has had kind of a long-term condition he has dealt with, and sometimes it flares up and sometimes it doesn’t. We’ve tested him and MRI’d him and all that kind of stuff, it’s no different than it’s been, it’s just obviously inflamed right now, so we’ve got to see if it quiets down.”

The Seahawks host the Rams on Thursday, October 7, at 8:20 p.m. ET. FOX, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime will provide coverage for the NFC West battle as Russell Wilson and co. try to reach 3-2 on the season.

Alex Collins Would Get the Start if Carson Missed Time

Losing Carson would be a blow to the Seahawks offense, especially considering his three rushing touchdowns and 232 yards in four games. However, the team has a capable player ready to step in and shoulder the load.

Former first-round pick Rashaad Penny will be on Injured Reserve for two more games, so he would not start against the Rams. Instead, Alex Collins would take on that role. The veteran has impressed during his second stint with the Seahawks, albeit with limited opportunities.

Collins provided life to the offense against the 49ers. He kicked off one drive with a 28-yard catch down the sideline and later made his way into the end zone with a somersault. Collins ended the day with a total of 78 yards on 12 touches, as well as the score. If Carson can’t go, Collins will have the opportunity to continue building on these numbers.

Another Offensive Weapon Could Return to Action

While Carson remains a question mark for the Thursday night game, another offensive weapon moves closer to returning to the lineup. Tight end Gerald Everett missed the Week 4 win over the 49ers after testing positive for COVID-19, but he could return to the lineup for the battle with the Rams.

Carroll told reporters on October 6 that Everett could potentially play against the Rams. He explained that the tight end has already tested negative twice, but these were Mesa tests. The league requires two negative PCR tests, which take a longer time due to shipping to Burbank.

“He’s tested negative (on Mesa tests) every day this week, that’s why I’m saying there’s a chance,” Carroll told reporters. “He was negative for the PCR today… There’s a chance now from what happened today.”

If Everett can suit up, he will face off with his former team. He spent the first four years of his career with the Rams, catching 127 passes for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns. Now he will try to help the Seahawks achieve victory. Although Carson only said that there is “a chance” that Everett will play.

