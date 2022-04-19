Colin Kaepernick’s Latest Comments Put Public Pressure on Seahawks

Colin Kaepernick has something to say regarding the Seattle Seahawks‘ current quarterback situation.

As the 34-year-old looks to make a return to the NFL, he’s putting some pressure on the Seahawks. According to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback during an interview on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Seattle doesn’t have a starting QB right now. Kaepernick — who makes reference to his workout with the Seahawks back in 2017 — seems to hint at being open to an opportunity at playing for the Seahawks.

“No team’s brought me in for a workout,” Kaepernick said. “No team has brought me in for an opportunity. I had the one meeting with Seattle in 2017. And out of that, Pete Carroll said, ‘Hey, he’s a starter; we have a starter.’ And things moved on from there. But they don’t have a starter right now,” he concluded.

The former NFL quarterback isn’t exactly wrong in his assessment. Seattle’s top two quarterbacks are Geno Smith and Drew Lock, who was acquired as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

Kaepernick hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2016. He recently threw to undrafted receivers during halftime of the Michigan spring football game for his former head coach in San Francisco, Jim Harbaugh.

The former Super Bowl XLVII starter stresses that while he’s open to a backup role, he’d ultimately aiming to win a starting job.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Kaepernick turned heads when he eventually emerged as the Niners’ starting quarterback during the 2012 season and promptly led them to the Super Bowl.

He would spend the next five seasons as San Francisco’s starting quarterback. However, he hasn’t played since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

How Kaepernick Measures Up Against Seahawks QB’s

Despite not playing in a game in years, Kaepernick would immediately become the Seahawks’ most accomplished quarterback upon signing with the team.

As a returning player, Smith is currently considered the Seahawks’ starting quarterback entering camp by head coach Pete Carroll. The 31-year-old is entering his 10th season and started three games for Seattle last year, going 1-2 in the process.

While Smith is a decent backup given his experience — he has started 34 games in his career — he isn’t exactly an ideal starter for an NFL team. The veteran quarterback posted a 73.9 offensive grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

That’s a respectable number, as it would have ranked 19th among quarterbacks with at least 100 drop-backs. However, Smith only appeared in only four games. During his full seasons as a starter with the New York Jets back in 2013 and 2014, Smith posted grades of 60.7 and 57.1

Meanwhile, Lock spent the majority of the 2021 season as Teddy Bridgewater’s backup before starting the last several games of the year due to an injury to Bridgewater.

Since he was selected with a second-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, Lock hasn’t exactly established himself as a viable starter. The 25-year-old quarterback led the league in interceptions (15) in 2020 despite being limited to just 13 games.

According to PFF, Lock’s 63.5 offensive grade during his lone full season as a starter (2020 season) ranked 33rd among all qualifying quarterbacks.

The only other quarterback on the Seahawks’ roster is Jacob Eason, who has five career pass attempts to his name.

Seahawks Still Looking to Add Fourth QB

With Carroll mentioning that the Seahawks will add a fourth quarterback, that would mean Seattle is looking for one more signal-caller in the locker room.

If the Seahawks do select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft, that would likely shut the door on a possible Kaepernick signing. But if Seattle ends up passing on a QB in the draft, that leaves the door open for Kaepernick.