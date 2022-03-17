Seahawks Send Cryptic Message About Colin Kaepernick Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks were finally able to speak about the Russell Wilson trade, but unprompted Pete Carroll brought up Colin Kaepernick’s name less than 10 minutes into the press conference. Carroll revealed that Kaepernick called him to see if he could “get a shot” with the Seahawks.

“This is about second opportunities and free agency kind of marks that deal,” Carroll explained during a March 16 press conference. “And you know, i thought about another guy. You’re going to ask questions about Colin Kaepernick. I mean, I know you’re going to ask, so let me just put it out there. He contacted me the other day said, ‘hey, I’d like to get a shot. I’m working out.’

“And so, he sent me some videos, the next thing I know he’s working out with with Tyler Lockett. I don’t know how that happened, but does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does, somewhere. I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football.

“I don’t know, but it’s just, people get a second opportunity at their lifetime opportunities, and they can make the most of it if they’re ready for it and all that. I don’t mean to send out any mixed messages about that. But I wanted you to understand, that’s how serious this is. It’s second chance time.”

Carroll on Potentially Signing Kaepernick: ‘I Don’t Know. We’ll See’

This is not the first time Carroll has praised Kaepernick and campaigned for the former quarterback to find a team. Yet, so far Carroll has stopped short of making it happen on the Seahawks roster. The difference is that this time around the Seahawks do not have a franchise quarterback.

Carroll’s latest comments remained noncommittal about Kaepernick potentially joining the team, but the Seahawks coach left the door open to the possibility. The Seahawks coach was later pressed on whether he perceived Kaepernick as a “realistic option” for Seattle. Carroll praised Kaepernick’s conditioning given he has not been on an NFL roster since the 2016 season, but stopped short of committing to giving the former quarterback an opportunity.

“I don’t know, I don’t know that,” Carroll responded. “But he’s making a remarkable bid for it to sustain his conditioning over the four years that he’s been out and going on five [years]. You know, who knows, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Schefter: Kaepernick Is ‘in the Best Shape of His Life’

Video: Carroll talks about Colin Kaepernick deserving a second chance after Kaepernick contacted him recently. pic.twitter.com/pC1ADroXKn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 16, 2022

Kaepernick started to garner buzz most recently after posting a March 10 workout video with the caption “still working.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kaepernick is “in the best shape of his life.”

“Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, ‘in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl,'” Schefter detailed on March 10.

Kaepernick posted footage from a recent workout with Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett. The Seattle wideout gave his support for the former Niners quarterback.

“Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!!” Lockett tweeted on March 14.