Potential Seahawks QB Target Throws ‘Bullets’ at Workout

As the Seattle Seahawks get ready for training camp with just three quarterbacks on their 90-man roster, one veteran QB is trying to find his way back into the league after a strong workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick completed a workout with the Raiders in late May. According to Peter King with NBC Sports, that workout was encouraging for the 34-year-old’s chances at an NFL comeback.

“It’s encouraging that [Kaepernick is] in great shape and still can throw bullets, per several reports from the workout,” King said. “At the time of his end in football, he was a 59-percent passer over his last two seasons, so accuracy is likely still an issue—that plus the fact that he hasn’t played in five-and-a-half years. But I’d hope the fact that this once-electric player had a tryout in Las Vegas and the world did not melt in response to it might mean other teams would be willing to bring him in for a look.”

With Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and Jacob Eason as the only three quarterbacks currently on the team’s roster heading into training camp, the Seahawks could be an interesting landing spot for Kaepernick if the team wants to see what he can do in the preseason.

The Seahawks Have Already Been Linked to Kaepernick

Seattle Seahawks keeping tabs on Colin Kaepernick | Pro Football Talk | NBC Sports

The Seahawks have been linked to Kaepernick even before trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In fact, the Seahawks nearly signed the former 49ers quarterback back in 2017 after he opted out of his contract with San Francisco, but the two sides couldn’t agree on compensation.

Speculation of a deal between the two sides has increased since Wilson’s departure. Head coach Pete Carroll publicly stated back in March that the team had been in contact with Kaepernick, but that those talks hadn’t progressed much at the time.

Reports are continuing to surface regarding the potential interest of NFL teams after Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders. Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk reported that two teams had expressed interest in Kaepernick prior to his workout in Las Vegas.

It would make sense if the Seahawks were one of those teams that Florio mentioned. The team didn’t make a trade for another high-profile quarterback prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, and also select any QB prospects with any of their draft picks.

At 34 years old and five years removed from the league, Kaepernick may not be a starting-caliber quarterback, but a team like the Seahawks could use him as a backup, especially during training camp.

Other Seahawks QB Rumors

Shortly after the draft, Carroll stated that he doesn’t believe the Seahawks are planning to make a trade for any quarterback. That hasn’t stopped the trade rumors, however. Most rumors have revolved around Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is trying to leave the team after the front office traded for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Jeff Howe from The Athletic reported that the Seahawks are in a “holding pattern”, waiting for the Browns to either agree to pay a portion of Mayfield’s 2022 salary or for the team to release the former number one overall pick. At least one analyst isn’t convinced that the Seahawks are waiting around for Mayfield.

Jimmy Garoppolo is also working on a trade to leave the 49ers. Albert Breer from MMQB reported that the team has allowed Garoppolo’s camp to “discuss possible contract adjustments” with other teams in order to help get a trade done.

There has been speculation on a potential Seahawks trade for Jimmy G, but a trade with a division rival is unrealistic, especially for a starting quarterback.