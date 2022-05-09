DK Metcalf Sends Message on Colin Kaepernick Possibly Joining Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the main teams linked to quarterback Colin Kaepernick as he attempts to make an NFL comeback, but so far there have been no signs the team will make a move. During a May 2, 2022 interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, DK Metcalf was asked what his reaction would be if the Seahawks signed Kaepernick.

“I would tell you if they brought him in, like I have no say so and i’m gonna have to, you know, play with him and get along with him,” Metcalf explained.

Metcalf was also asked if he felt Kapernick should get another NFL opportunity. The Seahawks receiver noted that he believes “somebody’s gonna take a chance on Kaepernick.” Metcalf supported the idea of Kaepernick signing with a team but did not campaign for Seattle to make a move.

“Oh 100%, everybody deserves a second chance at anything that they do, in my opinion so,” Metcalf added. “…Somebody’s gonna take a chance and give him another opportunity.”

Here is a look at Metcalf’s full comments on the Kaepernick and Baker Mayfield rumors.

Play

DK Metcalf on the possibility of playing with Colin Kaepernick & Baker Mayfield | CLUB SHAY SHAY DK Metcalf tells Shannon that he would be open to playing with Colin Kaepernick or Baker Mayfield. #ClubShayShay​ #DKMetcalf #ColinKaepernick SUBSCRIBE to get the latest Club Shay Shay content: foxs.pt/SubscribeCLUBSHAYSHAY Listen to the Club Shay Shay podcast on Apple Podcasts: foxs.pt/css_yt_vod Listen to the Club Shay Shay podcast on Spotify: foxs.pt/css_yt_vodspot The all-new FOX Sports… 2022-05-05T18:00:24Z

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Kaepernick Campaigned for a Seahawks Tryout

Play

Colin Kaepernick works out in Seattle and talks about his NFL future Colin Kaepernick came out to Seattle to work out with Seahawks receiver and former Husky Aaron Fuller. Kaepernick says he's looking for an opportunity. He's been in touch with the Seahawks and hopes that door is still open for him to try out with the team. 2022-03-24T00:28:31Z

Kaepernick has had a connection with the Seahawks throughout the offseason, including holding practice sessions with Seattle receivers Tyler Lockett and Aaron Fuller. The former 49ers quarterback has also been in contact with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who openly campaigned for the signal-caller to get another NFL opportunity.

“Not yet, still waiting for that chance [with Seahawks], still hopeful” Kaepernick told reporters on March 23 when asked about a Seahawks tryout. “There’s been a lot of conversation around it. Again, we’ve had conversations with Pete [Carroll] and John [Schneider] previously. As Pete mentioned, we’ve spoken recently and still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it.”

Metcalf Vouched for Lock & Smith

When discussing potential Seahawks quarterbacks, Metcalf got the most animated when talking about Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Metcalf has vouched for Lock since Seattle acquired the quarterback in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.

“I’m not gonna say I’ma stress over [it], but I got my chips on Geno [Smith] and Drew Lock right now,” Metcalf said. “I think Drew Lock was in a situation to where he was forced to do a lot at a young age and the the environment really didn’t suit him the best. And I think him being in Seattle with Pete [Carroll] in a positive environment is going to help him get his confidence back.

“In Geno, last year with a shortened playbook and not being out there with us with training camp, getting those first-team reps and him stepping in, I think he did a pretty good job. And so, I’m just excited for what the future holds.”

Carroll Campaigned for Kaepernick But Remains Non-Committal

Play

Stephen A. reacts to Kaepernick reaching out to Pete Carroll about a shot in the NFL | First Take Stephen A. reacts to Kaepernick reaching out to Pete Carroll about a shot in the NFL | First Take Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark debate whether Colin Kaepernick should get another chance in the NFL. #FirstTake #NFL ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️… 2022-03-17T15:15:01Z

Carroll continues to have an interesting connection to the Kaepernick rumors and openly discussed the quarterback during his first public comments since the Wilson trade. Yet, in subsequent interviews the Seahawks coach indicated that the team’s talks with Kaepernick have not advanced passed the preliminary stage.

“This is about second opportunities and free agency kind of marks that deal,” Carroll explained during a March 16 press conference. “And you know, I thought about another guy. You’re going to ask questions about Colin Kaepernick. I mean, I know you’re going to ask, so let me just put it out there. He contacted me the other day said, ‘hey, I’d like to get a shot. I’m working out.’

“And so, he sent me some videos, the next thing I know he’s working out with with Tyler Lockett. I don’t know how that happened, but does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does, somewhere. I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football.”