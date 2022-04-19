Seahawks Are Looking to Pluck Key Starter Away From NFC Foe: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are meeting with Dallas Cowboys free agent safety Damontae Kazee on April 19, 2022, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Kazee played in all 17 games (including 15 starts) last season for the Cowboys, but spent his previous four seasons with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta.

“Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks today, per source,” Fowler tweeted on April 19. “Seattle looking at pre-draft defensive back options. Kazee is a five-year veteran who started for Cowboys last year and has 12 interceptions.”

Kazee notched 52 tackles, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2021. The veteran safety’s best season came in 2018 when Kazee had 82 tackles, 10 pass deflections and seven interceptions with the Falcons. Kazee is one of several former Falcons players that followed Quinn to the Cowboys last offseason after the coach took over the Dallas defense.

Seattle Has an Impressive Safety Duo With Adams & Diggs

The Seahawks’ interest in Kazee is interesting given the safety position is one of the team’s strongest areas on the roster. Seattle re-signed Quandre Diggs to a three-year, $39 million contract this offseason. The Seahawks also have star safety Jamal Adams, but both players battled injuries throughout 2021.

Diggs sustained a broken fibula and dislocated ankle during the team’s final game of the season. Kazee would provide the Seahawks with some depth at safety as insurance if Diggs’ recovery goes slower than expected.

The Cowboys safety earned a 60.9 overall grade last season from Pro Football Focus and his highest mark was a 65.1 for coverage.

Carroll on Seahawks Defense: ‘We’ve Been a Little Bit Arrogant Over the Years’

Seattle is hoping its defense looks remarkably different in 2022 thanks to a busy offseason that saw the Seahawks part ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Clint Hurtt was promoted as the new coordinator with former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai joining the Seahawks as one of several new assistants.

The Seahawks are looking to implement elements from ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme. Throughout the offseason, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has been candid about the team’s missteps on defense.

“We’ve been a little bit arrogant over the years [with] the way we play defense because we’ve been able to do it and go ahead and play what we want to play,” Carroll noted during a March 2 press conference. “It’s not that time right now. It’s time to keep moving and keep growing, and we’ve played the running game so well. I mean, like 3.8 [yards] a carry for the season. That’s pretty darn good in this league, and maybe that’s not the only thing we need to do well.”

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell sees Kazee as a potential solution for the Seahawks at nickel.

@JFowlerESPN,” Bell noted on Twitter. “5-11 Safety and nickel DB for Dan Quinn in Atlanta and Dallas (15 starts in 2021). 7 INTs as a nickel in ATL 2018. Was a CB at SDSU. Pete Carroll still searching for nickel/matchup cover men.”