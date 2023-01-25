Crazy Trade Scenario Sees Seahawks Acquire Star QB From NFC Rival

The Seattle Seahawks could be a surprising landing spot for one of the more notable star quarterbacks in the league.

Andrew Perloff — host of CBS Sports’ Maggie and Perloff Show — proposed an odd trade scenario that would see Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott land with the Seahawks. The proposal comes hours after Prescott was ripped by critics for his role in Dallas’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott’s two interceptions played a key role in the team’s elimination from the playoffs.

“How about this trade… since most of you don’t like Dak, send him to Seattle to see how he does throwing to DK and Lockett w/ a good run game,” said Perloff. “I’m genuinely curious.”

Why Scenario of Seahawks Trading for Dak Prescott is Unrealistic

The idea of Prescott landing with the Seahawks is an odd scenario for many reasons. For one, the Seahawks already have a franchise quarterback in Geno Smith. However, he is a free agent, meaning there’s a very realistic possibility Seattle is left looking for another quarterback if Smith chooses to sign a deal elsewhere.

Secondly, the Cowboys have already stressed their commitment to Prescott as their quarterback following the loss to San Francisco. Team owner Jerry Jones essentially shut down the idea of Dallas trading Prescott following their playoff loss.

“Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” Jones said following the loss, per Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher. “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.”

Perloff seems to be trying to make a point that if Prescott had the weapons that the Seahawks currently feature in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Kenneth Walker, he would be a different quarterback.

It’s worth noting that Prescott played the entire second half without his star running back, Tony Pollard. Secondly, he only really had one go-to receiver in CeeDee Lamb during the entire season.

With all of that said, this seems to be more of a dream scenario than anything else. The Cowboys are not likely to trade Prescott this offseason and it’s hard to envision Seattle trading assets in exchange for Dallas’ starting quarterback. Especially given the fact that the Seahawks already feature their own star quarterback coming off of a Pro Bowl campaign.

Seahawks Want Geno Smith Back, but at What Cost?

As far as Smith is concerned, the idea of a reunion between the quarterback and the Seahawks is a mutual one. Following the Seahawks’ own playoff loss to the 49ers in the opening round of the playoffs, the 32-year-old Smith made it clear he wants to finish his career in Seattle.

“I want to finish my career in Seattle,” Smith told reporters following the Seahawks’ playoff loss. “I want to be here. The town, the city, the team, coach [Pete] Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could’ve been out of the league. They embraced me. And I want to repay them for that.”

As Gregg Bell of The News Tribune noted on January 16, head coach Pete Carroll stressed that they have their guy in Smith.

“Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: ‘We’ve got our guy.’ The coach says of Smith’s contract ending: ‘We’ve got some business there (to get done), of course… ‘He’s a big part’ of the Seahawks’ optimism about their future.'”

While both sides clearly want to continue working together, the question is, at what cost?

Spotrac projects Smith’s contract value to be $39.3 million per year, which would make him the ninth-highest paid quarterback in the league on an annual basis.

Seattle could very well place the franchise tag on Smith — which projects to be a little over $32 million for the upcoming season. That seems like the most-likely scenario if the two sides can’t agree on a long-term contract.