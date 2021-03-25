Seahawks Starter’s Cryptic Tweet Hints at Surprising Release

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks appears to be coming to a close. The soon-to-be-former Seahawks pass rusher took to Twitter to send the 12s a message about his future.

‘It’s been real 12s tomorrow at 1 it’s official … on to the next chapter,” Reed tweeted.

If the Seahawks cut Reed, the team would save $8.97 million in cap space but would have to eat $5 million in dead cap money, per NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann.

“It appears Jarran Reed has been cut as a cap casualty,” Fann said on Twitter. “The move saves $8.975 million in cap space (most of which, if not all has been spent already) with $5 million in dead money. This also signals L.J. Collier being a full-time interior player.”

The Seahawks Could Trade or Release Reed

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Seahawks could look to trade Reed rather than release the defensive tackle. It remains to be seen how Reed’s situation is resolved, but all indications are he will be wearing a different uniform next season.

“Jarran Reed is expected to leave the Seahawks, per source,” Schefter tweeted. “They could try to trade him or release him. Ending still to be determined.”

Reed just signed a new contract last offseason, and the Seahawks were hoping Reed could recapture his production from 2018 when the defensive tackle notched 10.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits and 50 tackles. He had 6.5 sacks, 38 tackles and 14 quarterback hits in his 16 starts last season.



Reed Was Reportedly Pushing for a Contract Extension

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported Reed was pushing for a contract extension. Given the shrinking salary cap, it appears more likely the Seahawks will release Reed rather than find a trade partner as teams could bet on being able to get a discount once he hits free agency.

“Speaking with a source, Reed has been pushing for an extension for a while now,” Smith said on Twitter. “Seahawks were only interested in tacking on an additional year to help with cap situation. Talks didn’t go far and now they’ve agreed to part ways.”