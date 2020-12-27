Former All-Pro Surprisingly Asks for Release From Seahawks: Report

After being inactive against the Los Angeles Rams, Damon “Snacks” Harrison is not happy and asked for his release from the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Seahawks are hoping Harrison has a “change of heart” and opts to stay for the team’s playoff run.

“Seahawks DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison asked for his release after learning he’d be inactive today against the #Rams, and the team plans to grant it next week, per sources,” Pelissero noted on Twitter. “Seattle loves Snacks and hopes he has a change of heart, but seems his mind is made up. He’d go on waivers.”

Carroll Called Harrison a ‘Pleasant Addition’

Harrison signed with the Seahawks mid-season and began his Seattle tenure on the team’s practice squad as he worked into shape. The former all-pro defensive tackle was eventually promoted to the active roster and has played in six games for the Seahawks through Week 16. Harrison is just two weeks removed from his best performance since arriving in Seattle notching six tackles and a forced fumble against the Jets. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised the progress Harrison made since arriving in Seattle.

“This was his best game and he’s been steadily improving,” Carroll explained, per Sports Illustrated. “The big man that he is, there’s a lot to be said about conditioning and being ready to play the game and he’s been working real hard at it. He’s a pleasant addition and it was great to see him make a couple plays.”

‘Snacks’ Admitted to Falling ‘Out of Love’ With Football Prior to Joining the Seahawks

While on the practice squad, Harrison sent out a series of tweets explaining he had previously “fell out of love with the game” but worked his way back. Harrison was expected to be a key part of the Seahawks defensive line rotation in the postseason.

“Yeah it’s killing me not to be playing right now,” Harrison tweeted. “I fell out of love with the game the last few years and took it for granted. I’ve found that love again. This is my season of patience and humility. …Instead of crying about it I’ve just been working. Haven’t worked like this since my first few years in the league. I’ll pray on what’s next. …Not at all. The money had nothing to do with it I had money before I fell out of love with it. The business side of it turned me off completely.”

