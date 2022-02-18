Darrell Bevell Returning to Role for First Time Since 2005: Report

F

ormer Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell won another game as an interim head coach during the 2021 season, but for 2022, Bevell will return to coaching offense.

He will also be going back to a role he hasn’t been in since 2005.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Miami Dolphins have added Bevell to their coaching staff as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He will work under new offensive-minded head coach Mike McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith.

It will be the first time in 17 years that Bevell will be coaching in the NFL and not serving as an offensive coordinator.

Darrell Bevell Was Seahawks Offensive Coordinator For Seven Years

Since taking his first offensive coordinator job in 2006, Bevell has been an offensive coordinator for four different teams over 15 seasons. Most notably, he was the Seahawks offensive coordinator from 2011-17.

During that period, the Seahawks earned five postseason berths, captured two NFC Championships and won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Although the Seahawks defense was largely responsible for that success, Bevell’s offense allowed running back Marshawn Lynch to become an All-Pro and helped quarterback Russell Wilson develop into one of the exciting, young signal callers in the league.

Of course, a lot of fans will remember him most for the play call at the end of Super Bowl XLIX, where the Seahawks threw on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 26 seconds left. The play he called — with Pete Carroll’s approval — led to New England Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler intercepting Wilson’s pass to win the Super Bowl.

Bevell coached in Seattle three more seasons after that loss, but the Seahawks have yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game.

Ironically, Bevell coached under former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia at his next coaching stop with the Detroit Lions. Bevell joined the Lions staff in 2019 after taking a year off following his departure in Seattle.

When the Lions fired Patricia before the end of the 2020 season, Bevell served as interim head coach for five games. Bevell was also interim head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was offensive coordinator to begin 2021, this past season when the Jaguars fired Urban Meyer.

Bevell owns a 2-7 record as an interim head coach.

The 52-year-old offensive coach began his career as an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-10.

Darrell Bevell Joins Miami Dolphins Coaching Staff

The last time Bevell was a quarterbacks coach, it was for Brett Favre, rookie Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in 2005. Bevell’s first NFL job was with the Packers as an offensive assistant in 2000, and then he became the team’s quarterback coach from 2003-05.

Bevell, along with McDaniel and Smith, will be responsible with developing Tua Tagovailoa. Although the former No. 5 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft is 13-8 as an NFL starter, Tagovailoa has averaged only 6.6 yards per attempt with 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 21 starts.

In 18 NFL seasons as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, Bevell’s teams have finished in the top 10 in either yards or points scored (or both) seven times.

But the last time Bevell coached a team to finish top 10 in either of those categories was the Seahawks in 2015.