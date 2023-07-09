Seahawks Rumors: Former Top Pick in Hot Seat Ahead of Contract Year

There are several position battles to watch when training camp kicks off for Seattle Seahawks on July 25. One of the biggest question marks for the Seahawks defense is figuring out which outside linebacker will start opposite Uchenna Nwosu.

Despite an uneven performance last season, SI‘s Corbin K. Smith believes the starting job is Darrell Taylor‘s for the taking, and his career in Seattle depends on it. The former No. 48 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, who missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a fractured leg, is firmly in the hot seat entering a contract year.

While Taylor lost his role as a starter after Week 3 last season, he still finished the year with 9.5 sacks, 26 total tackles, and four forced fumbles.

Smith wrote, “Now entering his fourth season with the organization, Taylor has all of the physical tools to be a starter-caliber outside linebacker and if he puts everything together, the sky seems to be the limit for him as a pass rusher with a quick first step, excellent bend to turn the corner on blockers, and his penchant for punching the ball out. But he has to show stark improvements as a run defender both in terms of mindset and physicality to give himself the opportunity for more snaps as a starter to manufacture more pass rushing opportunities.”

While the 26-year-old faces tough competition with Boye Mafe (2022 second-round pick), Derick Hall (2023 second-round pick), and “dark horse” candidate Tyreke Smith (2022 fifth-round pick), “From a snap count perspective, Taylor has the most riding on the upcoming season and Seattle would love nothing more than to see him enjoy a breakout season after a strong finish to the 2022 campaign,” Smith surmised.

“Set to be a restricted free agent next March, if he can take a major step forward improving as a run defender and find a bit more consistency chasing after quarterbacks, he still could play his way into a lucrative multi-year deal as a long-term starter in the Pacific Northwest.”

Sit-Down Chats With Pete Carroll Helped Darrell Taylor Break Out of His Slump

Expectations were high for Taylor after he finished the 2021 NFL season with 6.5 sacks and 35 total tackles, but after struggling against the run, he was quickly demoted to a reduced role, which is where he unexpectedly started to thrive

Smith pointed out, “In the first eight games of the season, per Pro Football Focus, he only had 12 quarterback pressures and three sacks, posting a poor seven percent pressure rate and 8.8 percent pass rush win rate in that span. In the final nine games, while he only had 15 pressures, he did get to the quarterback for seven sacks and his pressure rate improved to close to 13 percent in a situational role.”

Darrell Taylor must have guzzled some jet fuel before kickoff on Sunday. Perfect jump – so much so that all George Fant could do is look at the refs in disbelief – and he immediately hones in on Mike White for the first of 2.5 sacks. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/0mu49EqRFJ — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 3, 2023

Amid his early slump, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll knew Taylor was struggling mentally. “Yeah, that’s why we sat down and started talking about it, because he was frustrated,” Carroll told The Seattle Times in January. “It wasn’t happening… the way he wanted it to. He kind of got off to a little flashy start, and it kind of quieted a little bit.”

“About a month ago it made some sense to him about featuring his strengths and really trying to maximize the speed rushes that he is so good at. I think it has kicked him into a different gear. He’s out there more, and he’s trying to maximize his ability to run around guys. He has a great get-off, and he’s very athletic, and that’s his strength as opposed [to] trying to do too many things and maybe watering down his good shots at getting to the quarterback.”

Taylor told the outlet it was “pretty tough not playing the way you wanted to play” but said meetings with Carroll and defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt helped turn things around.

“We were just talking about the things that I do best,” Taylor said. “He [Carroll] sent me a few film clips to watch myself from last season. That helped a lot, just seeing how I rushed last season, and I was just trying to get back to that… It was definitely great, and I needed it. It helped a lot. As you can see, the second half of the season has gone pretty well for me.”

Cliff Avril Believes Darrell Taylor Could Be Better Than Him ‘For Sure’

If the Tennessee alum can improve his consistency, former Seahawks’ Super Bowl champion Cliff Avril sees a bright future ahead for Taylor.

Avril said during an appearance on Seattle Sports, “I think once he gets consistent, he can be special,” Avril said. “Better than me, for sure, because he has some stuff that you just can’t coach as far as how he leans and his just natural ability.”