Seahawks WR in Danger of Being Replaced by UDFA Jake Bobo

The offseason just went from bad to worse for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D’wayne ‘Dee’ Eskridge.

After the league announced Eskridge would be suspended for the first six games of the 2023 NFL season due a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the Western Michigan alum went down with a right knee injury during the opening kickoff of Seattle’s first preseason game on Thursday, August 10.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Saturday, August 12, that Eskridge, Seattle’s former No. 56 overall pick from the 2021 NFL draft, suffered “a legit sprain,” per ESPN‘s Brady Henderson.

“It’s going to take a little bit for him. He could be a few weeks.” If his knee sprain keeps him out for more than a couple weeks, we may not see him until the start of Week 8, when he’s eligible to return (Seattle has a bye in Week 5),” Henderson noted.

It’s a tough blow for Eskridge, 26, who was already facing a make-or-break season in Seattle. And if the embattled receiver can’t suit up until the end of October, the door swings wide open for former undrafted free agent, Jake Bobo, to replace him on the 53-man roster.

While Bobo faced an uphill battle to make the team with the stellar receiver trio, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as the projected starters, Carroll named the UCLA alum as a player who “really stood out” during mandatory minicamp, and he’s continued to make the most of his snaps.

Carroll held out hope for Eskridge’s return after his suspension was announced. Carroll told reporters on August 4 that he’s “had a very good camp” and looked “explosive” during the Seahawks mock scrimmage game. Carroll noted he wanted to keep Eskridge involved in the program despite his suspension, but this latest setback makes that difficult.

Several WR Injuries Have Propelled Jake Bobo’s Shot to Make the Team

Jake Bobo. Welcome to the NFL!#MINvsSEA on KING 5 | NFLN pic.twitter.com/6iEmEKw7o7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 11, 2023



In addition to Eskridge’s injury, wide receiver Cade Johnson suffered a concussion during the team’s preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings while Dareke Young continues to recover from a hip/groin injury.

With these players sidelined, and the Seahawks’ regular starters resting, Bobo got his time to shine. SI‘s Corbin K. Smith wrote, “Under the assumption at least two of those players will not be available for the start of the season, Bobo has continued to turn heads and appears to have an inside track for a roster spot after grabbing three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota.”

During the Seahawks scrimmage game on August 4, Bobo led the team with seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Despite recording 817 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season at UCLA, his pro day workout caused his draft stock to drop. He ran the 4.99 40-yard dash, which made him the slowest receiver at the NFL Combine, per The Spokesman Review.

However, the 6-foot-4 receiver was called “a superstar in the making” by former Super Bowl champ turned college football analyst Aaron Taylor back in October 2022, and despite his lack of speed, he’s making big strides in Seattle.

Quarterback Geno Smith said after the team’s mock game, “Bobo has been doing a great job. Ever since minicamp and OTAs, he was a guy that was showing up on tape and making plays consistently. He’s a guy that knows his assignment and has a lot of confidence and swag. Everyone around here loves Bobo. We’re happy to see him make those plays because he can be a really good player.”

Jake Bobo Has Become a ‘Locker Room’ Favorite



While Bobo still face competition with Cody Thompson, who was held out of the preseason opener, along with fellow undrafted rookie Matt Landers, and Easop Winston Jr., who spent last season on the Seahawks practice squad, he’s seriously impressed backup quarterback Drew Lock.

After making his debut at Lumen Field on Thursday, Lock completed 17-of-24 passes for 191 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, earning a 104.7 passer rating, the former Broncos quarterback told reporters he’s seen “a lot” of good things from Bobo.

“He’s been a fan favorite in the locker room, for sure. ‘More Bobo’ is the thing we like to say in the locker room. Get Bobo the ball. He does everything right, man. He works really, really hard. I know when you throw a rookie out there, you get zero MEs (mental errors) in practices. I’m not saying he’s going to do zero the whole time, but he does the right thing. He’s in the right spots, knows his job, his assignment. That’s all you can ask for. His physical ability will take care of everything else.”