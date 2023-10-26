Seahawks News: $6 Million WR in Hot Seat Ahead of Browns Matchup

While the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (4-2), they have a big decision to make when it comes to wide receiver D’Wayne ‘Dee’ Eskridge.

Eskridge completed his six-week suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and is cleared to play against the Browns on Sunday, October 29. However, it’s not clear if there’s still a spot for him on the 53-man roster.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell wrote, “The Seahawks have a roster exemption until Saturday with Eskridge. After that, they will decide whether to add him to the active roster for Sunday’s game. If they decide not to, he could become a free agent.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday, October 25 that Eskridge “could play on Sunday,” noting that he fully recovered from the knee sprain suffered during preseason. But “he has to make a spot for himself.”

“We do know him and we understand him,” Carroll said, “but he’s got to show us what happens on the practice field all week long and see what happens for the game.”

Wednesday marked Eskridge’s first official practice back in 11 weeks, but the 5-foot-9, 190-pound receiver hasn’t been gone the entire time. Despite his suspension, Eskridge was still allowed to train with the team.

“He has been working extensively with the trainers… weeks of practice. So, we don’t have to acclimate him as much as other players coming back from injury,” Carroll said. “He’s ready to roll. We’ll see what happens.”

With the Emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Jake Bobo, There Might Not Be Room for Dee Eskridge

The block Jake Bobo made on this screen to Jaxon Smith-Njigba is even more impressive from end zone cam. pic.twitter.com/wutFZ7M60H — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 25, 2023



Carroll sounded positive about Eskridge’s return, but the receiver’s redemption story may not take place in Seattle. With rookie wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo stepping up big time, it’s hard to see where Eskridge fits in.

DK Metcalf (ribs) missed his first-ever career game in Week 7, but he’s on track to play against the Browns. Tyler Lockett had a veteran’s rest day on Wednesday, but will also start on Sunday.

“He’s got a different style than the other guys,” Carroll said of Eskridge. “A very explosive football player. We haven’t seen a lot of that over the years, but what he has shown in camp, it looked like he was ready for something. Ready to make a spot for himself. So we’re going to see how it goes. See how he fits.”

However, the Seahawks former second-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft has struggled to carve out a role on offense since he first landed in Seattle. Over the past two seasons, he’s been riddled with injuries, recording a total of 17 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown in 20 game appearances.

After failing to live up to expectations, Eskridge’s name has been thrown around in various trade proposals since before the season started. It may be time for the 26-year-old to get a fresh start elsewhere.

Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh & NT Austin Faoliu Designated to Return From IR



In addition to Eskridge’s possible comeback, the Seahawks announced on Wednesday that both running back Kenny McIntosh and nose tackle Austin Faoliu were designated to return from IR. The team now has 21 days to elevate the players to the 53-man roster, which further complicates Eskridge’s hope to secure a spot.

With running back Zach Charbonett still dealing with a hamstring injury, the Seahawks will want Walker back as soon as possible.

“It’s like a brand-new toy, really, just to get him back with us,” Carroll said of McIntosh’s return. “He’s been hanging for such a long time. That’s one of the guys that uplifts us that he’s back out there.”