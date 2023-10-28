Seahawks WR Breaks Silence on Return After 11-Week Absence

The Seattle Seahawks will decide on Saturday, October 28 whether to activate wide receiver D’Wayne ‘Dee’ Eskridge for their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If not, he could become a free agent.

Eskridge completed serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy on Monday, a punishment stemming from an altercation with the mother of his child back on February 4.

On Friday, October 27, the Seahawks’ former second-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft addressed the media for the first time since his suspension was announced back in August.

“First off, I would just like to apologize to the organization, apologize to my family, everybody that was affected by it,” Eskridge said, per ESPN. “I take full responsibility in the situation and I’ve grown from it. I’m just ready to get it behind me and be the person I’m meant to be and not all of this stuff.”

“Everybody goes through different things and handles it different ways,” he continued, per The News Tribune. “So just being able to get tools. I’ve been doing therapy. It’s just helping me grow as a man. “You know, I’m a young man. Everybody makes mistakes.”

The 26-year-old was charged with two gross misdemeanors, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with reporting domestic violence, however, the latter charge was dropped on May 25, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. He received a deferred prosecution on the assault charge, with 18 months of supervised probation.

Upon completion of domestic violence therapy, his charges will be dismissed in a year, per an agreement. While he is no longer in a relationship with the mother of his daughter, Eskridge said they are “co-parenting.”

Pete Carroll Didn’t Commit to Starting Dee Eskridge on Sunday

Even if Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll activates Eskridge to the 53-man roster on Saturday, that doesn’t mean the 5-foot-9, 190-pound receiver will be taking snaps during Sunday’s matchup.

Eskridge is physically “ready to roll” after suffering a knee sprain during the team’s preseason opener on August 10, according to Carroll, but his game-day status remains unknown. Wednesday marked Eskridge’s first official practice with the team in 11 weeks.

“He has been working extensively with the trainers,” Carroll told reporters on October 25, as Eskridge was able to work out with the team throughout his suspension.

“He has been doing weeks of practice mode; he gets as many reps as the guys get in practice so he’s ready to go. We don’t have to acclimate him as much as some of the guys coming off injuries. He’s ready to roll and we’ll see what happens.”

Is There Room for Dee Eskridge on a Seahawks Roster Stacked With Receivers?

With rookie wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo proving to be reliable targets for quarterback Geno Smith, it’s hard to see where Eskridge fits in.

DK Metcalf (ribs) is set to return in Week 8, and while veteran Tyler Lockett was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, Carroll told reporters that he expects the veteran to play.

Eskridge has struggled to find a role on the Seahawks’ offense since he first landed in Seattle. Over the past two seasons, he’s been riddled with injuries, recording a total of 17 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown in 20 game appearances.

Geno Smith leads Kenny McIntosh, Dee Eskridge, #Seahawks offense through their daily bag drill 3 days before they host Cleveland ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/pKJXwODUyB — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 26, 2023

While he could maybe contribute on special teams, running back DeeJay Dallas has done a successful job with returning kickoffs and punts thus far this season. Sports Illustrated reported, “Through seven weeks of action, the fourth-year back ranks fifth in the NFL in yards per punt return (13.6), first in yards per kick return (25.7), and sixth in special teams all-purpose yards.”

Eskridge’s name has been thrown around in trade discussions, however, it seems Carroll is willing to at least give him one final shot to step up and make an impact.

“He has a little different style than the guys,” Carroll said on what sets him apart from other receivers on the team. “He has a different style that he brings. Very explosive football player. We haven’t seen a lot of him over the years, but what he has shown and what he showed in camp when we saw him for a while, he looked like he was really ready to be a part of something. Make a spot for himself. We’re going to see how it goes and how it fits.”