Mysterious Suspension Puts Seahawks Receiver’s Future in Doubt

It is difficult to imagine Dee Eskridge’s start to his career with the Seattle Seahawks going much worse. After an offseason full of buzz, Eskridge now finds himself with a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The league has not specified what behavior drew the lengthy suspension for the wideout.

Despite being the No. 56 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, Eskridge has one lone touchdown during his first two seasons in Seattle. The receiver’s agency released a statement to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar regarding the suspension citing an “unfortunate incident with his child’s mother.”

“In early February 2023, Dwayne was involved in an unfortunate incident with his child’s mother, which resulted in his arrest and the filing of misdemeanor charges,” the statement detailed. “Dwayne quickly took responsibility for his role in this incident. Dwayne entered into an agreement whereby the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy.

“Dwayne has already enrolled in and begun therapy. Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks and the NFL.”

Prior to Suspension, Dee Eskridge Has Been Mentioned as a Potential Cut Candidate

The bigger storyline is how Eskridge’s suspension will impact the receiver’s future with the Seahawks. Prior to the suspension, Eskridge was not viewed as a complete lock to make the final roster.

“The Seahawks have done extremely well in the last two NFL drafts, but their 2021 class is starting to go bad on the vine,” USA Today’s Tim Weaver detailed on June 19. “Eskridge was their highest of only three picks that year and he has yet to establish a role for himself.

“With first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming in, Eskridge can forget about securing the team’s WR3 role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Now he will not only have to stay healthy (he’s missed 14 games in two years) but prove he offers something as a fourth option in order to stick around any longer than the length of his rookie contract.”

DK Metcalf on Dee Eskridge: ‘I Think He’s a Totally Different Player’

The suspension does not necessarily mean the Seahawks will release Eskridge but the team’s depth at wide receiver cast a shadow over his future in Seattle. Undrafted rookie wideout Jake Bobo has generated buzz throughout the offseason.

Eskridge still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $5.9 million deal with the Seahawks. DK Metcalf labeled Eskridge as a completely different player during offseason practices.

“From last year to now, I think he’s a totally different player,” Metcalf said of Eskridge during a June 7 press conference. “He’s been explosive off the line of scrimmage, catching everything, knows where to line up.

“He’s teaching me stuff since I haven’t been here for a couple weeks. So, he’s teaching me stuff about the offense, little details about the routes that I didn’t know before. So, he’s just locked in more than ever.”