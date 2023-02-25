Seahawks Could Make Run at Former $121 Million Pro Bowl QB, Says Analyst

Following the hiring of quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, the Seattle Seahawks are being mentioned as a possible landing spot for former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The recently released signal-caller spent three seasons with Olson as the Raiders offensive coordinator. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith believes Carr could be a potential option for Seattle, but only if contract talks break down with Geno Smith.

“Even more interestingly, if Smith commands more money than Seattle is able or willing to pay to retain him, Carr has started taking rounds as a free agent after Las Vegas released him earlier this month,” Smith wrote on February 21, 2023. “Not in a rush to sign with a new team, while unlikely due to cost, there could be mutual interest teaming back up with Olson in the Pacific Northwest as an alternative plan if the team prefers a proven veteran under center.”

Carr threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 60.8% of his passes in 15 starts for the Raiders last season. The quarterback had much better numbers in 2021 passing for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a much higher completion percentage connecting on 68.4% of his throws in 17 appearances.

Derek Carr Has Already Met With the Saints & Jets Following His Release by the Raiders

Carr was previously on a three-year, $121 million contract, an extension he signed with Las Vegas less than one year ago. The Raiders attempted to trade Carr, but interested teams took their chances on the ability to sign the quarterback to a more team-friendly deal given his expected release. It remains to be seen what Carr will command on the open market, but the demand for the four-time Pro Bowler appears to be high.

Spotrac projects Carr’s market value to be a three-year, $113 million deal potentially giving the quarterback an average annual salary of $37.7 million. Carr has already met with the Jets and Saints, but three additional teams have spoken with the veteran as well, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“I was told from various sources around the league that three other teams have recently called and connected with Carr,” Fowler explained on February 24. “So, we know the Saints and the Jets he visited with, but there are some others in the mix. Interest in Carr remains high.”

Derek Carr Is Seeking a $35 Million Annual Salary: Report

A strong argument can be made that Smith was a significantly better quarterback than Carr in 2022. The question is how Carr’s price compares to Smith, but the early indications are that the former Las Vegas quarterback expects to land another lucrative contract. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Carr is seeking an annual salary exceeding $35 million. If this is how Carr’s market unfolds, the Seahawks would likely be better off sticking with Smith.

“The bottom line? Though the Seahawks will likely move forward with Smith as their starting quarterback – and should based on his performance a year ago – by bringing Olson on board, they have opened up flexibility to confidently look into other options at the most important position in the sport,” Smith added. “It’s a fascinating development to watch unfold as free agency and the draft loom in a critical offseason for the franchise.”