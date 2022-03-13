Insider Gives Update on Seahawks’ Interest in Blockbuster Trade

The Seattle Seahawks’ interest in pulling off a potential blockbuster trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson appears to have a wide range. After days of rumors linking the Seahawks to Watson, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported the team is not expected “to be seriously in the Watson mix.”

“Seattle has checked in on the situation, but most people I talk to don’t expect the Seahawks to be seriously in the Watson mix,” Graziano noted on March 13, 2022.

Not everyone is ruling out the Seahawks in the Watson sweepstakes. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Seahawks are among the teams who have “made recent inquiries about Watson” and also have “done a lot of work” on the quarterback.

“The Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and others are all expected to make formal trade offers, according to sources,” Wilson wrote on March 13. “The list of teams that have made recent inquiries about Watson include the Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Buccaneers, and the Saints, according to league sources.

“The Panthers, Seahawks, Browns, and Saints have done a lot of work on Watson and have displayed the most interest in the NFL passing yardage leader from two years ago.”

The Seahawks Are ‘Expected’ to Trade for Watson, Says Former NFL Scout

Graziano’s update comes days after NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah noted that the “expectation” around the league is that Watson will be the Seahawks next quarterback. Things could get cleared up soon as the legal tampering window kicks off NFL free agency on March 14 with the league year officially beginning on Wednesday, March 16.

“Well, in talking to friends around the league the expectation from every single one of them is that when it’s all said and done, Deshaun Watson is going to be the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks,” Jeremiah noted during the March 10 edition of the “Move the Sticks” podcast. “That’s just the expectation. Now look, there are obviously the legal hurdles that exist and that’s on its own timeline, so that would have to be resolved.

“But I haven’t talked to anybody that thinks that Pete Carroll is going to take this thing down to the studs with John Schneider, and this is going to be a three or four-year rebuild. Again, not any personal knowledge of that situation, but everybody in league, and I’m talking about everybody you talk to, expects this to be the outcome.”

A grand jury revealed that Watson will not face criminal charges amid allegations of sexual misconduct, but the quarterback is still facing 22 civil suits, NFL.com reported on March 11. Despite the lack of criminal charges, the NFL can still opt to suspend Watson based on their own investigation.

Watson Is Likely to Meet With Interested Teams in the Coming Weeks

We may have a more definitive answer on the Seahawks’ potential trade for Watson in the coming days as the quarterback is expected to meet with interested teams. Watson is just beginning a four-year, $156 million contract with the Texans but the team plans to be “collaborative” with the quarterback in finding a trade partner, per Wilson. If the Seahawks do not meet with Watson, it shows their interest level may not be as high as several insiders expected.

“Deshaun Watson is expected to have the opportunity and permission soon to talk with interested NFL teams about his fit and their vision for him as their potential franchise quarterback in a trade, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly,” Wilson explained.

“…Because of Watson’s no-trade clause in his $156 million contract, a collaborative approach with the Texans on finding the right trading partner, fit is expected, per league sources. That way time isn’t wasted, and the Texans and Watson both get a good outcome in a trade.

“Playing for a good coach and organization with a shared vision for the offense and overall direction of the team and an opportunity to win are among the top priorities for Watson in finding a new team, according to sources.”