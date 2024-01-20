Seahawks Consider Poaching Potential $15 Million Lions Coach

The Seattle Seahawks may look to replicate the success of the Detroit Lions with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson firmly on the team’s radar. Seattle will be one of three teams Johnson interviews with on the eve of the team’s playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 20, 2024.

“Lions OC Ben Johnson has already had interviews with the Panthers and Commanders,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones detailed with a January 20 message on X. “Today, he has virtual interviews with the Seahawks, Chargers and Falcons. Johnson is one of the hottest candidates on the market, and sources consider him the favorite to land the Washington job.”

The Seahawks’ interview process has begun in full force as the team searches for its next head coach. Johnson appears to be the most highly sought after coordinator in the current NFL coaching carousel.

With Johnson as the coordinator, the Lions boasted a top-five offense this season averaging 26.9 points per contest. Quarterback Jared Goff is playing some of the best football of his career under Johnson’s tutelage.

Seahawks Rumors: Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson Could Command a $15 Million Salary

If the Seahawks want to make Johnson the team’s next head coach, it will likely come with a premium price. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson previously reported that Johnson could command an average annual salary in the $15 million range.

“I’m told personnel around the league are discussing their awareness that some owners have been told Lions OC Ben Johnson’s asking price is at least or around $15M/year for a head coach job, per source,” Anderson noted on December 21 on X.

Johnson’s agent Richmond Flowers has since refuted this report. The NFL agent called Anderson’s report “100% false.” With star head coaches such as Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick available for hire, it will be interesting to see if this negatively impacts Johnson’s market.

“I’m told personnel around the league are discussing their awareness that there is no asking price or demand and this tweet is 100% false and irresponsible reporting, per source,” Flowers said on December 21 in response to Anderson’s report.

Seahawks GM John Schneider on Coaching Search: ‘We’re Very Much in the Initial Process’

It does not sound like Seattle is in a rush to name the team’s next head coach. General manager John Schneider described the team’s coaching search as being in the “initial process.”

“We’re very much in the initial processes, right?” Schneider told reporters on January 16. “So, 15 years ago, it was a totally different setup.

“There’s a lot of things we need to [do]. A lot of boxes that need to be checked. And we need to make sure we’re staying in stead with all the rules that are put in place. We’ve sent in several consent forms, and we’re hoping to begin interviews tomorrow [January 17].”

Additional candidates linked to the Seahawks opening include Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and Texans offensive coordinator Bobbly Slowik. It remains to be seen whether Seattle will take a big swing on college coaches like Harbaugh or Lincoln Riley.