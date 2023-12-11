49ers Fred Warner Denies Blatant Cheap Shot After DK Metcalf’s Ejection

San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner is making Seattle Seahawks news for comments made after his altercation with DK Metcalf. Following the 49ers’ 28-16 win over the Seahawks, Warner trolled Metcalf while not taking any responsibility for the incident.

“Yeah, I don’t know what happened, man,” Warner told reporters on December 10, 2023. “I told him he tackles really well and then for some reason he didn’t like that. And I guess what happened, happened and it’s unfortunate, man.

“You gotta learn to keep his composure. But happy we came out with the dub.”

Warner is clearly making comments that are a bit tongue-in-cheek. The Fox broadcast was critical of Metcalf’s outburst but appeared to glance over Warner’s involvement in the incident as well.

Two things can be true at the same time. Metcalf was wrong for suplexing Warner, even if the receiver was attempting to tackle the Niners star after the interception. Yet, Warner escalated the situation further by pushing Metcalf in the back of the head while the Seahawks playmaker was on the ground.

Here is a look at Warner’s comments on Metcalf that are going viral.



Fred Warner details what went down in the DK Metcalf scuffle 👀 pic.twitter.com/jwOx8Swb8x — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2023

Pete Carroll on Ejection: ‘I Saw DK Get Drilled in the Back of the Head’

The media will tell you DK is a hot head and started a fight because he’s just mad he’s losing pic.twitter.com/uzbpggq2cg — #moreeskridge (@ColdWunz) December 11, 2023

At times, head coach Pete Carroll has been critical of Metcalf and his inability to maintain his composure. After Metcalf’s ejection, Carroll stood up for the Seattle receiver noting the star was “drilled in the back of the head” by Warner.

“I saw DK get drilled in the back of the head on the play,” Carroll explained in his December 10 postgame press conference. “So, I didn’t know what happened after that. I don’t know who he mixed it up with or made that hit even. I didn’t see that. I guess it was No. 2 [Deommodore Lenoir] that wound up getting tossed out also. And so, it’s just tensions and it’s hard. It’s a hard time, now,” Carroll continued.

“These guys are fighting through and they’re trying to figure it out. They’re not willing to accept what’s going on. And so, they’re going to fight and to some extent, that’s what happened.

“And some of the young guys thought they should go out there and fight too, you know. They were totally in the wrong place at the wrong time.”



DK Metcalf on Fight vs. 49ers: ‘[Warner] Hit Me in the Back of the Head’

DK Metcalf and Fred Warner get into it after DK body slams Warner even though he didn’t have the ball 😳 pic.twitter.com/O8mljYonbc — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 10, 2023

Metcalf’s tackle likely would have earned a flag, but the wideout was ejected for his response to Warner’s hit. The Seahawks receiver explained his side of the story.

“He hit me in the back of the head,” Metcalf told The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “I just retaliated from that.”

The challenge is Metcalf is under greater scrutiny for his prior history of altercations. Here is more details on how Metcalf views the situation.

“DK says that when he saw the INT, he turned into defensive player and tackled guy with the ball, which at the time was Fred,” Dugar detailed on X. “Then Fred pushes him in the back of the head. The push in the head is what sparked the altercation.”