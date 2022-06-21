DK Metcalf Rumors: ESPN Insider Gives Update on Contract Negotiations

The Seattle Seahawks, general manager John Schneider, and superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf are all hard at work trying to get a contract extension done. While a deal hasn’t happened yet heading into training camp, a promising update recently came from one of ESPN’s top insiders.

Metcalf was absent from mandatory minicamp at the beginning of June, signaling a potential holdout as his camp works on a massive contract extension. Despite the unexcused absence, ESPN’s Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler made it clear that there’s no hard feelings between the two sides.

The Seahawks are hopeful that they can get a deal done with DK Metcalf, who is also entering the final year of his deal,” Fowler said on SportsCenter according to Bleacher Report. “They probably will wait until around training camp to heat that up…So, I’m told Metcalf has been in touch with some people in Seattle, there’s no bad blood despite him missing minicamp last week. It’s really just the cost of doing business at a high level and they’re hopeful that they can get that to the finish line.”

Both Sides Optimistic About Deal Getting Done

Even if a deal hasn’t been agreed to yet, both the Seahawks and Metcalf have been very public about their expectations of an extension getting done sometime in the near future.

During mandatory minicamp, head coach Pete Carroll made it clear that he’s hopeful that a deal gets done so that Metcalf can stay in Seattle.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

“These are crucial weeks to get something done and we’ll see what happens and hope that we can work something out,” Carroll told reporters at minicamp. “[We’ve] really intend to get that done.”

Metcalf has also been very public about his desire to stay in Seattle. Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s show Club Shay Shay, the 24-year-old made it clear that he expects a deal to get done, saying that he expects to stay in Seattle for the next couple of years.

Although the Seahawks receiver is facing fines for his minicamp absence, both Metcalf and Carroll are hopeful that he can return to the team and have some long-term financial security with a new deal.

How Much Money Could DK Metcalf Make?

While Metcalf is still waiting on his contract extension, the 24-year-old is getting a clear picture of the kind of money he could be making with his contract extension given some of the other deals dished out to receivers this offseason.

Davante Adams was the first star receiver to get paid after the Green Bay Packers traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders. His five-year, $141.25 million extension included $67.5 million in guaranteed money.

Former Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill got a massive payday as well after being traded to the Miami Dolphins. The Cheetah was given a four-year extension for $120 million, with the Dolphins hoping that Hill can be a top-tier weapon for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Other receivers to receive major extensions this offseason include Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, and Metcalf’s former college teammate and new Philadelphia Eagles playmaker A.J. Brown.

Given all the money receivers have been given this offseason, Metcalf is likely hoping for a nine-figure deal of his own before the 2022 season kicks off.