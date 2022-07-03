DK Metcalf’s Cousin Makes College Football Decision

While Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf anxiously awaits a massive contract extension, his cousin TJ Metcalf made one of the biggest decisions of his young life this weekend by announcing his college football commitment.

TJ Metcalf is a 3-star recruit out of Pinson Valley High School in Alabama. At 6’1″, 185-pound safety, Metcalf had received offers from big programs including Penn State, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, and even his older cousin’s school in Ole Miss.

Ultimately, the Class of 2023 safety announced his commitment via Twitter, choosing to join head coach Sam Pittman with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

MY COMMITMENT. The rest of the video is on my instagram (tjmetcalf_) link: https://t.co/bhGhbsYsyW pic.twitter.com/U58UbwVJZU — 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝𝟐 🤴🏽 (@tjmetcalf3) July 1, 2022

Like his cousin, Metcalf will be playing college football against some of the toughest competition in the nation in the SEC. It will likely be a few years before we see him get any playing time, but if he’s anything like his cousin in Seattle, Metcalf will make some head-turning plays with his athleticism in college.

Latest on DK Metcalf’s Contract Negotiations

While his younger cousin is looking forward to playing for the Razorbacks, Metcalf’s football future is currently in limbo as he awaits a potential contract extension from the Seahawks.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract and looking for long-term financial security beyond the 2022 season. The two sides have yet to agree on a deal, leading Metcalf to skip mandatory minicamp back in June, presumably holding out until an extension gets done.

Despite Metcalf’s unexcused absence from minicamp, head coach Pete Carroll is optimistic that the Seahawks front office will keep the 24-year-old receiver in Seattle for the long run.

“These are crucial weeks to get something done and we’ll see what happens and hope that we can work something out,” Carroll told reporters at minicamp. “[We’ve] really intend to get that done.”

Until an extension is signed, trade rumors for Metcalf are going to continue to pop up. There have been multiple teams linked to the former second-round pick, with teams hoping to land one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL, similar to the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins acquiring Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill respectively this offseason.

Important Upcoming Dates for Seahawks

Seahawks fans have been dealing with months of rumors and speculation, but the slowest part of the NFL calendar is nearly over, and actual football will be played soon.

The start of July marks the last month without NFL games until March, as well as the start of training camps around the league. Seahawks players will report to training camp on July 26th, with practice starting one day later.

Multiple practices throughout training camp will actually be available to the public. Fans who want to see the team in person can register to attend by going to the team’s official website to sign up.

The first of three Seahawks preseason games will take place on August 13th, with the Seahawks taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seattle’s only preseason home game at Lumen Field will take place on August 18th when the Seahawks will play the Chicago Bears.