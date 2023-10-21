Seahawks Roster Move Sparks Concern Over Polarizing $72 Million WR

The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) may be without a few key starters when they host the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) in Week 7, and the team’s decision to elevate wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. for Sunday’s matchup immediately raised some eyebrows.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on October 20 that DK Metcalf, who signed a three-year, $72 million extension last offseason, would be a “game time” decision.

While the 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver has played through a rib injury over the past few weeks, Carroll said that Metcalf’s hip, which he injured during the Seahawks’ 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, was “pretty sore still.”

Losing Metcalf, who’s recorded 22 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns in the past five games, would be a tough blow for the Seahawks offense. However, Winston Jr.’s elevation doesn’t necessarily mean Metcalf is out since running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) is also questionable against the Cardinals.

The Athletic’s Mike Dugar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “One possible explanation: Charbonnet potentially being out could lead to more action for Deejay Dallas, meaning Seattle would need someone else doing KR/PR. That’s where Easop comes in.”

Winston Jr. is a viable backup, as was predicted to make the Seahawks’ 53-man roster after a great preseason showing. The former undrafted player out of Washington State was the team’s leading receiver during the Seahawks 19-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers, recording three catches for 74 yards. Throughout three preseason matchups, he tallied six catches for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Winston, who signed a one-year, $870,000 contract with the Seahawks in May, spent the bulk of the 2022 NFL season on Seattle’s practice squad.

DK Metcalf Said He Wasn’t Going to Change How He Plays

DK Metcalf just randomly shoved Ahkello Witherspoon from behind. He eventually got hit with a taunting.pic.twitter.com/LRtyulWlMU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2023

On Saturday, October 21, the NFL slapped Metcalf with a $16,391 fine for his unnecessary roughness penalty against Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in Week 6. The Seahawks second-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft was fined $21,854 for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Metcalf, 25, is one of the best receivers on the team next to veteran Tyler Lockett, but his propensity to let emotions get the best of him is wearing thin on the 12s, especially since he doesn’t seem to have any desire to cool it.

“I’m not going to change the way I play,” Metcalf told reporters on October 18. “I’m not going to change who I am as a player or a person.”

DK Metcalf says he won’t change the way he plays despite the penalties. pic.twitter.com/9vgaGCTnC3 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 18, 2023

During a press conference on Wednesday, Carroll said of Metcalf’s infractions, “He knows. He’s got to clean it up. We have to make sure we’re aware of how they’re calling stuff. He’s a very aggressive player, very physical and it stands out and he draws attention because of that. So we’ve got to be cleaner. He knows it and he’s got to get it done.”

Carroll noted how he puts up a big board up of the team’s penalties during Monday’s meeting, and Metcalf’s name is always at the top. However, Metcalf seemed unaffected by Carroll’s tactic, and challenged the media by asking if they’ve ever had a bad day at work.

“Nobody’s perfect. I’m my own person, like I just said. I’m a competitive person, so I’m not going to shy away because he put a penalty board on the screen. I’m just going to continue to be me.”

Seahawks Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njiga May Get a Chance to Shine If DK Metcalf Can’t Play

Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the middle of the field. pic.twitter.com/5lCTphsPNy — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) October 15, 2023



If Metcalf is unable to suit up on Sunday, Seahawks fans are excited to see if Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the team’s first-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft, will finally have a breakout game.

Smith-Njigba, who underwent surgery for a broken bone in his wrist this season, has recorded just 16 receptions for 110 yards in five games.

However, Carroll told reporters that he’s incredibly proud of the rookie’s progress thus far.

“This is six weeks in the season coming up, and he’s not wearing a cast anymore, he’s not wearing anything on his wrist anymore and he blocked well, threw his hands in there aggressively. I think any passing of judgment up until now was premature. He’s just getting going. We love him and he’s going to be a really big factor for us.”

The 21-year-old has handled his limited targets in stride. “At the end of the day you can only control what you can control, go out there and play as hard as you can and do your job and get open,” Smith-Njigba said. “I know more opportunities will be schemed up for me and more opportunities will come down the road.”