Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Goes Viral for Workout With Quarterback [LOOK]

Throughout the offseason, DK Metcalf has been vocal with his support for Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Metcalf is already getting some work in with Smith, who Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted was slightly ahead of Lock after minicamp practices concluded.

Smith posted some video clips of his workout with Metcalf to his Instagram Story on July 11, 2022 tagging the star receiver. Here is a look at some of the highlights that has Seahawks fans buzzing.

Play

DK Metcalf SHOWING SPEED WORKING W/Geno Smith BEFORE CAMP 🔥 DK Metcalf SHOWING SPEED WORKING W/Geno Smith BEFORE CAMP 🔥 2022-07-10T17:45:53Z

It will be interesting to see if similar videos emerge of Metcalf working out with Lock as training camp nears.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Metcalf: ‘I Got My Chips on Geno & Drew Lock’

Metcalf has stood up for Lock on multiple occasions via social media this offseason, including most recently when the US Open trolled the quarterback on Twitter. During a May 2 interview on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Metcalf explained why he has faith in both Lock and Smith heading into the season.

“I’m not gonna say I’ma stress over [it], but I got my chips on Geno [Smith] and Drew Lock right now,” Metcalf said. “I think Drew Lock was in a situation to where he was forced to do a lot at a young age and the the environment really didn’t suit him the best. And I think him being in Seattle with Pete [Carroll] in a positive environment is going to help him get his confidence back.

“In Geno, last year with a shortened playbook and not being out there with us with training camp, getting those first-team reps and him stepping in, I think he did a pretty good job. And so, I’m just excited for what the future holds.”

Smith Took the First-Team Reps During the Seahawks Offseason Practices

GENO SMITH FINDS DK METCALF FOR THE TOUCHDOWN. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/jJAnv2qh8L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2021

The Seahawks started Smith with the first team during offseason practices, a sign of their appreciation for his three seasons as a backup behind Russell Wilson. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that some within the Seahawks organization believe, “Lock will overtake Smith” to emerge as the team’s QB1 but not everyone is convinced that the veteran will relinquish the starting gig.

“The feeling among some inside the Virginia Mason Athletic Center is Lock will overtake Smith to win the starting job,” Henderson wrote on June 18. “But some believe he may have to win convincingly or Seattle’s coaches will favor the greater familiarity with Smith — who backed up Wilson the past three seasons — over the bigger upside with Lock and award anything close to a tie to the incumbent. Carroll has raved about the way Smith played in his third and final fill-in start last season, when he led Seattle to a blowout win after two narrow losses.”

The Seahawks Have Been Linked to Jimmy G

From @SportsCenter with @HannahStormESPN *Deshaun Watson timeline *49ers’ hurdles in a Jimmy Garoppolo trade *Seattle has done its homework on the QB, at least worth watching here. pic.twitter.com/EweBXLeVEB — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 11, 2022

Despite publicly committing to a Lock versus Smith training camp battle, there is still some time for the Seahawks to add another veteran to the quarterback room. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seahawks have discussed the idea of adding 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, potentially creating even more competition.

“You have Seattle that’s still out there,” Fowler explained during a July 11 edition of “SportsCenter.” “They were sort of implicated in the Baker Mayfield situation, didn’t make that move.

“I’m told that internally they have discussed the possibility of Garoppolo playing for them. They’ve done their film work to see how he would fit. Tricky certainly to do a trade inside the NFC West but the 49ers and Seattle know they can maybe sort of wait this out because the 49ers have limited cap space right now, I think around $5 million.

“They want to re-sign Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel, to do that they need some of Garoppolo’s $24 million in base salary. Seattle probably knows that which means maybe they won’t try to make a trade. They’ll just wait for the 49ers to release him.”