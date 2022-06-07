DK Metcalf Changes Stance With Strong Message to Seahawks

DK Metcalf initially indicated he had no plans to sit out any of the upcoming Seattle Seahawks activities amid contract negotiations, but the star receiver is noticeably absent as the team kicks off mandatory minicamp practices on June 7, 2022. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that Metcalf’s absence is unexcused and unrelated to his offseason foot surgery.

“A source confirmed to the Times Metcalf is not at minicamp — practice is at 1:15,” Condotta said in a series of June 7 tweets. “He is subject to fines of almost $90,000 if he skips all 3 days. But team can also waive those by calling it an excused absence. Unclear yet on that. …Actually, a source confirmed this is not an excused absence.”

Metcalf is heading into the final season of his four-year, $4.5 million rookie deal and is seeking a long-term contract extension. The playmaker is slated to have a $3.9 million salary for the 2022 season.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Metcalf Could Face $93,000 in Fines If He Does Not Attend Minicamp

The Seahawks could fine Metcalf as much as $93,000 if the receiver misses all of the mandatory minicamp practices, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Despite his recent surgery, Metcalf attended voluntary OTA practices but is taking a stronger approach as training camp nears without a new deal secured.

This is not new territory for the Seahawks as the team dealt with similarly frustrated players last offseason as Jamal Adams and Duane Brown both held “hold-ins” during training camp. The stars attended practices without participating in workouts until they either landed a new deal or an adjustment to their current contract.

It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks handle Metcalf’s situation given the team’s decision to completely overhaul the roster this offseason. Former Seahawks quarterback Jake Heaps noted that “things just got real” in Metcalf’s standoff with the Seahawks.

“Things just got real for the Seahawks and DK Metcalf,” the Seattle Sports analyst noted on Twitter.

Metcalf on Potential Holdout: ‘I Don’t See That Happening’

Play

DK Metcalf on the Seahawks: "We're going to get something done. I think I'm going to be in Seattle" DK Metcalf tells Shannon’s he’s not worried about his contract negotiations and believes he will stay in Seattle. "We're going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next couple of years.” #ClubShayShay​ #NFL #DKMetcalf SUBSCRIBE to get the latest Club Shay Shay content: foxs.pt/SubscribeCLUBSHAYSHAY Listen to the Club… 2022-05-02T20:37:21Z

During a May 2 interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Metcalf emphasized that he did not see a holdout happening prior to the upcoming season. The Seahawks receiver added that if it came to that, the two parties would take the “proper steps” to ensure it did not become a “big media thing.”

“I don’t see that happening, and if it does, I know us and the Seahawks are going to take the proper steps to where it’s not going to be a big media thing or a big fiasco up in Seattle,” Metcalf said earlier this offseason.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Metcalf is rehabbing from his recent foot surgery in Los Angeles as the Seahawks kick off minicamp practices.

“Sources: Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf is not present for mandatory minicamp, as contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal,” Rapoport tweeted on June 7. “He continues to rehab his injury in LA.”

Carroll on Metcalf: ‘We Don’t Plan on Him Going Anywhere Else’

After the draft, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Metcalf’s decision to attend voluntary workouts despite his uncertain contract status. Carroll noted that the franchise does not “plan on him going anywhere else.”

“It’s really important for us to kick it into John’s [Schneider] court here in the weeks to come here after the draft and all, but we’re really communicating great,” Carroll remarked during an April 30 press conference. “And we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward and hopefully this will all work out, and we don’t plan on him going anywhere else. We want him to be with us.”

The Seahawks passed on any draft day trades for Metcalf indicating the team plans to reward the wideout with a long-term deal. ESPN’s Brad Spielberger predicted on May 25 that Metcalf would sign a five-year, $130 million new contract with the Seahawks, including $60 million of guaranteed money.