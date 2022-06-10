DK Metcalf Spotted With Russell Wilson Amid Holdout With Seahawks [LOOK]

DK Metcalf skipped all of the Seattle Seahawks mandatory minicamp practices as the star playmaker seeks a new contract. Metcalf remains active on social media but has not discussed his future since pivoting to a stronger stance of holding out amid negotiations.

The Seahawks wide receiver was spotted with Russell Wilson as the former Seattle quarterback and wife Ciara posted photos of Metcalf to their Instagram Stories. Metcalf reposted the photo alongside his former quarterback with a simple caption emphasizing that he remains close to Wilson despite this offseason’s blockbuster trade.

“Family,” Metcalf captioned as he re-posted Ciara’s photo featuring himself alongside Wilson.

Wilson re-posted the same photo with the caption of “forever homies.” The quarterback’s Instagram Story feed also featured videos of a competitive card game that himself, Metcalf and several others were playing. Metcalf appeared to win some money in the competition as one video showed the receiver holding up $20 bills.

“You ain’t right, @DK14,” Wilson said.

Here’s a look at Wilson’s Instagram posts featuring Metcalf that have since made the rounds among Seahawks fans.

Lol so if the Seahawks do fine DK Metcalf for skipping minicamp it might not even hurt DK’s pockets cuz the man out here taking Russ’ bread in card games lol pic.twitter.com/7kOlQZVLXF — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) June 10, 2022

Carroll on Metcalf’s Holdout: ‘A Decision That He Had to Make’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Metcalf did not participate in minicamp practices as a result of the ongoing contract negotiations. Carroll appeared disappointed in Metcalf’s absence but also expressed optimism that the two sides would ultimately be able to reach a deal.

“A decision that he had to make, and we missed him,” Carroll said during a June 9 press conference. “He had done a nice job and contributed being part of everything that we had done and then he’s not here. So, I can’t say much for what he hasn’t done here, but we’d love to have him with us.”

Carroll went on to say that there had been talks with Metcalf about a contract extension but described the current state of negotiations as “semi-quiet.” Metcalf has one season remaining on his current four-year, $4.5 million contract and is slated to have a $3.98 million salary in 2022. If Metcalf does not sign a new deal this year, the receiver could become a free agent in 2023, but the Seahawks also have the franchise tag at their disposal to keep the playmaker for an additional season.

Metcalf Would Have ‘Bet My Game Check’ That Wilson Would Be the Seahawks QB in 2022

Play

Video Video related to dk metcalf spotted with russell wilson amid holdout with seahawks [look] 2022-06-10T19:15:24-04:00

Metcalf has been complimentary of Wilson since the blockbuster deal was completed but also expressed optimism about the current Seahawks quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Despite more than a year of trade rumors, Metcalf admitted that Wilson being dealt to the Broncos took him by surprise.

“Never thought that a day in my life, if you would have told me that during the season, I probably would have been like, ‘Man, I bet my game check that they’re gonna be here next year,'” Metcalf explained during a May 2 interview on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. “And I mean, it caught me off guard just like [it] caught everybody else. I knew I would say probably an hour before the media knew [about the Wilson trade], because the Seahawks called me and told me. Then Russ called me and with Bobby, the same thing, I knew an hour before the media knew, because we got a pretty close relationship, and he told me. But no, I didn’t see that happening.”