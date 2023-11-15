Touching DK Metcalf Moment Goes Viral After Seahawks Win Over Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks fought hard against the Washington Commanders in Week 10 to earn a 29-26 victory. After the game, though, the teams came together to show each other respect, and Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf was caught on camera sharing a touching moment and giving a sweet gift to Washington tight end Logan Thomas.

DK Metcalf Gave Logan Thomas His Jersey for His Son

After the final whistle blew in the Seahawks Week 10 win over the Commanders, Logan Thomas approached DK Metcalf and told the receiver that his son was a huge fan of the Seahawks star, which was caught on camera by NFL Films.

“Hey, I know it might not mean nothing, but my son, big fan. He’s 15. Built just like you, bro. Keep doing your thing, man,” Thomas told Metcalf.

Without hesitation, Metcalf offered Thomas’ son a gift from the game he just played against his dad.

“You can give this one to him. Give him this one,” Metcalf said before taking off his game-worn jersey, getting down on the turf to sign it, and handing it to Thomas.

The two combatants shared a quick handshake and a hug before Thomas walked away with an incredible gift to take home to his son.

"My son's a big fan." .@dkm14 took the jersey off his back to give to Logan Thomas' son 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QL4z8YfMAh — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 14, 2023

In a league where everything players do is under a microscope and the bad moments often get the boldest headlines, this touching moment between Metcalf and Thomas was cool to see and an example of what a special fraternity the NFL is for the players who play in it.

That’s why fans are loving the video of this moment. In the first 12 hours after NFL Films posted it, the clip earned over 2 million views on Twitter/X.

Metcalf Had One of His Best Game of the Season in Week 10

Coming off the Seahawks’ embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens and a murderer’s row schedule coming up in Weeks 12 through 15, getting a win against the Commanders was crucial.

And Metcalf stepped up in a huge way to make that win happen.

He did this by posting one of his best games of the season in Week 10. Metcalf’s final stat line read 12 targets and 7 catches for 98 yards. He also made two of these catches on the game-winning drive, including the clutch 27-yard grab to set up the deciding Jason Myers field goal.

The numbers represent his most catches in a game this season and his second-most targets (14 in Week 6 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals) and yards (112 in Week 3 vs. the Carolina Panthers) during the current campaign. His 73.1 receiving grade, per PFF, was also his second highest of 2023, only behind the Panthers game (83.1).

As Seattle fights for a playoff spot and seeding during the stretch, they’ll need Metcalf to keep up this pace, and if he does, this could be a solid season for the veteran pass-catcher.

The Seahawks passing game is admittedly not as dynamic as it was last season, which means the team’s wide receivers aren’t getting the publicity they got last season. However, Metcalf is quietly having as good or an even better season than he had in 2022.

Last year, the Pro Bowl wideout recorded 141 targets with 90 catches for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns.

In eight games this season, Metcalf has just 62 targets for 35 catches with 552 yards and two TDs. That puts him on pace for 124 targets, 70 catches, 1,104 yards, and four touchdowns. The targets and catches would be his fewest since his rookie season, and four touchdowns would be a career low. However, if he can reach that yardage mark, it would be the second-highest total, only trailing his Pro Bowl season of 2020.