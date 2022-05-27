Seahawks Star Makes NFL’s Most Underappreciated List

Respect and appreciation can be hard things to quantify, especially in a sport like football. However, thanks to one analytics expert, fans were able to see which NFL players are quantitatively the most underappreciated in the league, with a certain Seattle Seahawks star leading the way.

NFL Network data scientist Cynthia Frelund gave her list of the NFL’s most underappreciated players, calculating them based off win shares, contract details, where they were drafted, and the number of Pro Bowls they’ve appeared in. For the Seahawks, she highlighted superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf, who she even admitted was a surprise.

“I can’t believe he fits my criteria, but the 2019 second-rounder currently has only one Pro Bowl nod so far,” Frelund said. “Metcalf has become one of the NFL’s most dominant perimeter threats, racking up the third-most receiving yards when aligned wide (2,757) since he entered the league, per NGS. In fact, over the past three seasons he leads the league in TDs of 10-plus air yards (20) and ranks second in go route TDs (11).”

Seahawks Could Show Their Appreciation for DK Metcalf Soon

Metcalf made Frelund’s list of underappreciated players for a couple of reasons. Not only has he only made on Pro Bowl, but he’s also a second-round pick who is on the final year of his rookie deal worth just over $4.5 million according to Spotrac.

The 2022 season will be the last year for Metcalf under his rookie deal, meaning that he could be entering free agency in 2023 if the Seahawks don’t sign him to an extension. Both sides appear optimistic about signing an extension, however, and Metcalf has publicly stated he expects a deal to get done soon.

.@dkm14 on his current contract negotiations with the Seahawks: "We're going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next couple of years.” pic.twitter.com/GSsewwVVL0 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) May 2, 2022

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Metcalf talked about a number of subjects, and was asked about his future in Seattle. He made it clear that he is in active discussions with the team, and that he expects a deal to get done so that he’ll stay in Seattle for the next few years at least.

With 216 catches, 3,170 yards, and 29 touchdowns, Metcalf’s numbers are significantly better than the majority of wide receivers selected before him in the 2019 NFL Draft. While Metcalf may have been stuck waiting to hear his name called a few years ago, he’ll likely be the highest-paid receiver of the group in 2023 given his production in the league.

Other Notable Underappreciated Players

Metcalf was one of the most recognizable names on Frelund’s list of underappreciated players, but there are a few other names on the list that are worth mentioning.

Green Bay Packers veteran safety Adrian Amos was one of the older players on Frelund’s list at 29 years old, and also a respectably-paid player at $36 million over four years. Frelund credits his reliable tackling and fit within defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme as reasons why he’s still undervalued despite a solid average salary.

Fellow 2019 NFL Draft receiver Terry McLaurin also made the list. Like Metcalf, McLaurin had to wait until the second day of draft weekend to hear his name called, taken by the Washington Commanders in the third round. He’s been an electric receiver despite inconsistency at the quarterback position, surpassing 3,000 receiving yards already in his career.

McLaurin and and Metcalf are both set for big paydays as their current contracts are set to expire after the 2022 season.