Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Sends Uncommon Message to Pete Carroll

Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks isn’t one to usually send messages to teammates or opponents. Generally, he typically lets his excellent play on the field do the talking.

But after Week 6, another game in which Seahawks rookies excelled, Metcalf delivered a message to Seattle head coach Pete Carroll.

“I told Pete [Carroll] ‘congratulations,'” Metcalf told the media. “Because he did a hell of a job drafting this year.

“They all come in and just keep their head down and work and you can tell how much they really love the game.”

DK Metcalf on the rookie class: “I told Pete ‘congratulations’ because he did a hell of a job drafting this year … They all come in and just keep their head down and work and you can tell how much they really love the game.” Indeed, Carroll/Schneider seem to have struck gold. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 17, 2022

Thanks in part to the Russell Wilson trade, the Seahawks made nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft. Six of those rookies have already made at least one start, and several of those six players have significantly contributed during those starts.

RB Kenneth Walker, Rookie Offensive Tackles Carve Out Roles on Offense

The Seahawks possessed four selections on the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft. That was in high contrast with the 2021 draft for Seattle, in which the team made only three picks in the entire draft.

With two of those four picks on the first two days, Seattle chose two offensive tackles — Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. Both Cross and Lucas have started all six games for the Seahawks at left and right tackle, respectively.

Starting two rookie offensive tackles at the same time is highly unusual in the NFL, but it’s largely worked for the Seahawks. Through six weeks, Cross and Lucas have been rated two of the better three offensive linemen for Seattle according to the player grades at Pro Football Focus.

Lucas and Cross have both performed best in pass protection, receiving above average grades in pass blocking. That’s given quarterback Geno Smith time to find receivers such as Metcalf, who has averaged at least 17 yards per catch each of the last three weeks.

In Week 6, Walker received his first opportunity to start with Rashaad Penny on injured reserve. Walker ran hard, posting 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also caught 2 passes for 13 yards.

Walker figures to be the team’s starting running back moving forward. He’s averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season.

Rookie Cornerbacks Fueling Seahawks Defense

Just like the offense, the Seahawks defense has been reliant on rookies. Arguably, the Seattle defense has counted on rookies even more than the offense has.

Fifth-round pick cornerback Tariq Woolen has been sensational. In Week 6, he tied the franchise record for most consecutive games with an interception at four. He returned his interception for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Also in Week 6, he posted a career-high 5 solo tackles with a pass defense.

Woolen has accomplish all that despite his veteran teammates sharing after Week 6 that he doesn’t always know what’s happening.

“He doesn’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Brooks told the media. “He’s playing on talent.”

Seahawks Jordyn Brooks on rookie CB Tariq Woolen 4 INTs last four games: “He doesn’t even know what he’s doing half the time. He’s playing on talent.” — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 17, 2022

“He’s phenomenal,” cornerback Quandary Diggs said to the media when speaking about Woolen. “He’s learning the game each and every week, and I don’t even think he understands what he’s doing right now. You just see him, and all he does is give a thumbs up. He’s just oblivious to what’s going on.

“I’m super proud of him, him and Coby.”

Good quote from Quandre Diggs on Seattle's rookie corners: pic.twitter.com/2VMtE4EqSM — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 17, 2022

Of course, Diggs is referring to Seattle’s other rookie cornerback — Coby Bryant, who the Seahawks drafted in the fourth round. Bryant doesn’t have the interceptions yet that Woolen does, but Bryant posted 8.0 combined tackles and a pass defense in Week 6. He also has a sack and a league-leading 4 forced fumbles this year.

Second-round pick Boye Mafe has entered the starting lineup the past two weeks as well. He has 18 combined tackles, including 14 solos, 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 1.0 sack this season.

It’s only been six weeks, but the Seahawks appear to be heading towards an all-time great 2022 draft class. In light of that, it was fitting for Metcalf to congratulate his head coach.