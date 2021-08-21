Seahawks Planning a Position Change for DK Metcalf: Report

The Seattle Seahawks may be getting some reinforcement on the defensive line in the form of star receiver DK Metcalf. The wideout has been spotted in practice taking defensive reps, potentially adding a new wrinkle for opponents to plan for in 2021. It is challenging enough for defenses to try to find a way to stop Metcalf, and now quarterbacks may also have to dodge the receiver coming off the edge.

“Very excited to see DK Metcalf get snaps at LEO defensive end this season,” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar tweeted. “That’s gotta be what he and DL coach Clint Hurtt are working on.”

Seahawks (and Cardinals fans) will remember Metcalf made one of the best defensive plays of the entire 2020 NFL season by chasing down Arizona safety Budda Baker to prevent a touchdown after an interception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll referred to Metcalf’s touchdown-saving tackle as, “one of the best football plays I’ve ever seen.”

“That was one of the best football plays I’ve ever seen,” Carroll said at the time, per Seahawks.com. “It was just remarkable. You saw him realize what was happening, the opportunity, and he just used all that marvelous skill that he had and will to go run the guy down. And it was such an incredible play because of what happened afterwards. The defense followed and rallied, got out of there on four downs and took the ball off them, the offense goes (97) yards with the drive and scores. I just think that it was an inspiring play, nobody could miss it.”

Here’s a look at Metcalf taking snaps on defense.

Metcalf on Waldron’s Offense: ‘It’s a Lot of Different Kinds of Routes’

It has been a busy training camp for Metcalf who is also learning a new offense with Ex-Rams assistant Shane Waldron taking over the unit this offseason. Metcalf may have some snaps at pass rusher ahead, but Seahawks fans can expect the majority of the star’s work to still be catching passes from Russell Wilson. Metcalf noted that Waldron plans to get, “his playmakers the ball” this season which is music to the star receiver’s ears.

“I mean it’s very intricate,” Metcalf said in June, per NBC Sports Northwest. “He’s a hungry coach, and that’s what I like about him. He’s always trying to learn something new, not only about the players but about the game of football and about offense and always coming up with new ways to just try to you know get his playmakers the ball.

“It’s a lot of different kinds of routes that people haven’t seen from either team that he’s coached, so I’m just excited to get to work with him and get to hone in on those other skills.”

DK Sent a Strong Message With a Recent Instagram Post

Metcalf had Seahawks fans fired up with a recent Instagram post that indicated the receiver is locked in for the upcoming season. The Seahawks star described himself as “overly focused” in the viral social media post. Metcalf notched 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

“Overly focused, far from the time to rest now,” Metcalf noted on August 4th.